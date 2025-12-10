Jonathan Tetelman And Bernie Williams to Headline Carnegie Hall Concert

The Manhattan School of Music Community will take centerstage at Carnegie Hall on January 13 as MSM alumnus and acclaimed operatic tenor Jonathan Tetelman (BM '11) and fellow alumnus, Latin Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist, and five-time New York Yankees All-Star Bernie Williams (BM '16) headline an expansive program of operatic and jazz repertoire.

Tetelman and Williams will be joined by 16 MSM musicians - a mix of alumni and current students - including the evening's Musical Director Brian Holman (MM '04); Eganam Segbefia (MM '18), trumpet; Dov Scheindlin (Precollege '88), violin; John Benitez (BM '04, MSM faculty), bass; and 12 current students from the MSM Vocal Arts Division.

The evening will include eight additional musicians (among them soprano Ariana Maloney) as well as two special speakers - former New York Knicks and Mets stars Stephon Marbury and José Ryes. Journalist Darren Rovell will host. It's a singular program that will unite the worlds of opera and jazz, music and sports, talented students and seasoned professionals.

Produced by AllStar Encore, the concert will celebrate the crossover between artistic and athletic excellence, highlighting the parallels between elite performance in music and in sports. Given the Carnegie Hall setting and the Manhattan School of Music, Yankees, Mets, and Knicks underpinning, the evening will also be a true celebration of New York excellence and all the city has to offer.

"It's so wonderful to see two distinguished representatives of MSM's alumni community headlining this multi-faceted program," says Manhattan School of Music President James Gandre, "not just because Jonathan and Bernie - and all those who will be joining them onstage - are exemplary talents, but because this very special evening will celebrate the intersection of music and sport, and the areas of skill, artistry, and determination that are common to high-achieving musicians and athletes. Of course, in Bernie Williams, the evening spotlights a pillar of excellence in both worlds."

President Gandre added that the addition to the program of so many more MSM alumni and current students intermingling with other musicians and sports icons "only adds to the excitement for those of us in the MSM Community, while also contributing to the evening's theme of unity in excellence."

"This will be a one-of-a-kind evening where we will offer classical voice, jazz, and popular music," says Jonathan Tetelman. "Together, we hope to create a night that celebrates passion, excellence, and the unifying power of music. It is a true 'dream team' come true."

AllStar Encore has announced that the January 13 performance at Carnegie Hall will be the first in a new series of performances for the upcoming year, with an additional performance scheduled on May 6, 2026, at Miami's Knight Concert Hall, in partnership with Florida Grand Opera.