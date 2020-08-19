'The Best Of Rory Gallagher' is Coming in October

The album will be released on Friday 9 October 2020.

Following the commercial and critically acclaimed success of the recent albums "Blues" (2019) and the three-week running No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart "Check Shirt Wizard - Live in '77" (2020), UMC is pleased to present a new Rory Gallagher best of collection entitled "The Best Of Rory Gallagher" on Friday 9 October 2020.



The album will be available to pre-order from https://RoryGallagher.lnk.to/TheBestOfPR.



The comprehensive compilation includes Rory's most iconic songs compiled from across his recording career, including tracks from Rory's seminal first band "Taste" (1969) through to his final studio album "Fresh Evidence" (1990).



The album will be released as a 2CD set featuring 30 tracks including a previously unreleased collaboration with Jerry Lee Lewis. The album will also be released as a 2-disc black vinyl and direct to consumer limited clear 2LP, plus a 15-track single CD, as well as digital HD and digital standard.

Unearthed from the Rory Gallagher Archives is a special bonus track "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" - a rare outtake taken from Jerry Lee Lewis' famous 1973 "London Sessions" featuring Rory singing and playing the Rolling Stones' classic alongside the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis. The previously unreleased rarity is featured on the 2CD version and digital versions of the album, and available as a limited edition direct to consumer 7" vinyl single.

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is available as an instant grat track with pre-orders of the album, and on all streaming and download services at https://rorygallagher.lnk.to/TheBestOfPR.

The 7" inch picture sleeve features a rare archive photo of Rory and Jerry Lee Lewis from Jerry Lee's 1973 "London Sessions." The B-side features "Cruise On Out" (4:42) taken from Rory's critically acclaimed album "Photo Finish" (1978).

