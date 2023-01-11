Taylor Swift, Adele & More Nominated For iHeartRadio Music Awards - Full List of Nominations!

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1. Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and many others.

"This is the one awards show that shares the stories with fans of how the biggest artists of the year made their journeys to the top of the charts," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "It's a celebration of "best in class" and viewers across America can watch it live on FOX."

Artists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Elle King, Elton John, Farruko, Future, GAYLE, Glass Animals, GloRilla, Grupo Firme, Harry Styes, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Jordan Davis, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Latto, La Adictiva, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Muni Long, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Steve Lacy, Swedish House Mafia, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tems, The Weeknd, Three Days Grace, Tiësto, and Yung Gravy. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year's must-see event."

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample.

Social voting begins today, January 11, and will close on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Among the many winners of the 2022 Awards were Dua Lipa for Song of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo for Female Artist of the Year; Lil Nas X for Male Artist of the Year; and Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic for Best Duo/Group of the Year. The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

This year's awards will once again feature a broad array of categories - finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

Song of the Year:

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"Anti-Hero"- Taylor Swift

"As It Was"- Harry Styles

"Big Energy"- Latto

"Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)"- Imagine Dragons

"First Class"- Jack Harlow

"Ghost"- Justin Bieber

"Heat Waves" - Glass Animals

"INDUSTRY BABY" - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

"Woman" - Doja Cat

Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration:

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"- Elle King & Miranda Lambert

"Cold Heart"- Elton John & Dua Lipa

"half of my hometown"- Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

"INDUSTRY BABY" - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

"One Right Now"- Post Malone & The Weeknd

"Sweetest Pie" - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"WAIT FOR U" - Future ft. Drake & Tems

"You Right" - Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Best New Pop Artist:

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Country Song of the Year:

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell

"The Kind of Love We Make" - Luke Combs

"Wasted On You" - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist:

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist of the Year:

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)"- Hitkidd & GloRilla

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Girls Want Girls" - Drake ft. Lil Baby

"Super Gremlin"- Kodak Black

"WAIT FOR U" - Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

B-Lovee

GloRilla

Latto

Nardo Wick

SleazyWorld Go

R&B Song of the Year:

"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé

"Free Mind" - Tems

"Hrs And Hrs" - Muni Long

"I Hate U"- SZA

"Smokin Out The Window" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year:

Blxst

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Muni Long

SZA

Yung Bleu

Best New R&B Artist:

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Alternative Song of the Year:

"Black Summer"- Red Hot Chili Peppers

"EDGING"- Blink-182

"Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)"- Imagine Dragons

"Heat Waves"- Glass Animals

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"- Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

twenty one pilots

Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year:

"Black Summer"- Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Patient Number 9"- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

"Planet Zero"- Shinedown

"So Called Life"- Three Days Grace

"Taking Me Back"- Jack White

Rock Artist of the Year:

Ghost

Papa Roach

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Dance Song of the Year:

"Cold Heart"- Elton John & Dua Lipa

"Escape"- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla

"Heaven Takes You Home"- Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance

"Hot In It"- Tiësto & Charli XCX

"I'm Good (Blue)"- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Joel Corry

SOFI TUKKER

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:

"El Incomprendido" - Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni

"MAMIII"- Becky G & Karol G

"Me Porto Bonito"- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone

"Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny

"PROVENZA"- Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

"Cada Quien"- Grupo Firme ft. Maluma

"Cómo Te Olvido" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

"Si Te Pudiera Mentir"- Calibre 50

"Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex" - La Adictiva

"Ya Supérame"- Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Grupo Firme

La Adictiva

Best New Latin Artist:

Blessd

Kali Uchis

Quevedo

Ryan Castro

Venesti

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Buy Dirt"- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

"Glimpse Of Us"- Joji

"Lift Me Up"- Rihanna

"N95" - Kendrick Lamar

"pushin P" - Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug

"Super Freaky Girl" - Nicki Minaj

"Wasted On You" - Morgan Wallen

"We Don't Talk About Bruno"- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

"Anti-Hero"- Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Calm Down"- Rema & Selena Gomez

"Don't Be Shy"- Tiësto & Karol G

"DON'T YOU WORRY"- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta

"Envovler" - Anitta

"Left and Right"- Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS

"Pink Venom"- BLACKPINK

"Tití Me Preguntó" - Bad Bunny

"Yet To Come" - BTS

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

"Barbz"- Nicki Minaj

"Beliebers"- Justin Bieber

"BeyHive" - Beyoncé

"Blinks"- BLACKPINK

"BTSArmy"- BTS

"Harries" - Harry Styles

"Hotties"- Megan Thee Stallion

"Louies"- Louis Tomlinson

"RihannaNavy"- Rihanna

"Rushers"- Big Time Rush

"Selenators" - Selena Gomez

"Swifties"- Taylor Swift

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bailey Zimmerman

Charli D'Amelio

Em Beihold

GAYLE

GloRilla

JVKE

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Yung Gravy

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny - SIEMPRERIC

Demi Lovato - Angelo Kritikos

Dua Lipa - Elizabeth Miranda

Halsey - Yasi

Harry Styles - Lloyd Wakefield

Louis Tomlinson - Joshua Halling

Luke Combs - David Bergman

Machine Gun Kelly - Sam Cahill

Olivia Rodrigo - DONSLENS

Post Malone - Adam DeGross

twenty one pilots - Ashley Osborn

YUNGBLUD - Tom Pallant

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Bejeweled"- Taylor Swift

"Big Energy"- Latto

"CUFF IT"- Beyoncé

"Envolver"- Anitta

"Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert

"Made You Look"- Meghan Trainor

"Super Freaky Girl" - Nicki Minaj

"Unholy"- Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"World's Smallest Violin"- AJR

Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category

"Halftime" - Jennifer Lopez

"Life in Pink" - Machine Gun Kelly

"Love, Lizzo"- Lizzo

"Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi" - Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" - Selena Gomez

"Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl" - Shania Twain

"Sheryl" - Sheryl Crow

"Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" - Lil Baby

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny

Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa

Elton John

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly

Olivia Rodrigo

Rosalía

The Weeknd

Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category

"An Evening with Silk Sonic" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Enigma + Jazz & Piano" - Lady Gaga

"Let's Go!" - Shania Twain

"Love In Las Vegas"- John Legend

"Love On Tour" - Harry Styles

"Play"- Katy Perry

"REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency" - Carrie Underwood

"Usher: My Way - The Las Vegas Residency" - Usher

"Weekends with Adele" - Adele

Favorite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category

Beyoncé's "SUMMER RENAISSANCE" - sampled Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" - sampled 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P," Rihanna's "Pon de Replay," and Biggie's