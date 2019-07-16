SiriusXM Elvis Radio To Premiere Don McLean Feature Interview This Saturday
America's legendary singer and songwriter, Don McLean, will be featured on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio (Channel 19) this Saturday, July 20 at 12 noon ET/11am CT. McLean chats with life-long Memphian, and morning host of Elvis Radio, DJ Argo. The hour long interview special traces McLean's connection to the King of Rock & Roll, including Presley's performance of McLean's classic hit song "And I Love You So." McLean recently performed at Graceland in June of this year on Father's Day weekend.
McLean continues his coast-to-coast tour throughout the United States in 2019, performing his classic hit song catalog to packed theaters and concert halls everywhere. McLean kicks off a six show set of European dates August 26 in Amsterdam, Holland, and then throughout the United Kingdom with a headlining performance on September 1 at the Moseley Folk & Arts Festival in Birmingham.
"I'm really happy about going back overseas to some of my favorite cities," said McLean. "I haven't came over in the summer months much, so this will be a real treat. I am looking forward to seeing my fans and all the wonderful sights in the U.K. & Holland."
Don McLean On Tour:
JUL 20 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall / Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
JUL 26 - Monroe County Fine Arts Center / Forsyth, Ga.
JUL 27 - Dosey Doe Big Barn / The Woodlands, Texas
AUG 02 - The Rose / Pasadena, Calif.
AUG 03 - The Canyon / Montclair, Calif.
AUG 09 - Anderson Center for the Performing Arts - Osterhout Theater / Binghamton, N.Y. (with Pure Prairie League)
AUG 16 - Libbey Bowl / Ojai, Calif.
AUG 17 - The Canyon Santa Clarita / Santa Clarita, Calif.
AUG 26 - Live at Amsterdamse Bos / Amsterdam, Holland
AUG 27 - Snape Maltings Concert Hall / Saxmundham, U.K.
AUG 29 - Middlesbrough Town Hall / Middlesbrough, U.K.
AUG 31 - Southport Theatre & Convention Center / Southport, U.K.
SEP 01 - Moseley Folk & Arts Festival / Birmingham, U.K.
SEP 07 - The Gordon Center for Performing Arts / Owings Mills, Md.
SEP 08 - Rams Head On Stage / Annapolis, Md.
SEP 20 - The Cabot / Beverly, Mass.
SEP 21 - Tupelo Music Hall / Derry, N.H.
SEP 27 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena / Savannah, Ga. (with Alabama)
SEP 28 - Hertz Arena / Estero, Fla. (with Alabama)
OCT 04 - Golden Nugget Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.
OCT 06 - Coach House Concert Hall / San Juan Capristrano, Calif.
NOV 09 - Jefferson Performing Arts Center / Metrairie, La.
NOV 16 - Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas.
NOV 22 - The Newton Theater / Newton, N.J.
DEC 13 - Capitol Theatre Clearwater / Clearwater, Fla.
DEC 14 - The Clubhouse at Valencia Shores / Lake Worth, Fla.
About Don McLean:
A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late '60s, he went on to score mega-hits like "American Pie," "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air" and many more. In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks. In 2000, "American Pie" was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. In 2015, one of McLean's four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to "American Pie" was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2017 brought a huge honor when his iconic song was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, McLean's prowess for writing timeless songs was again captured on his 2018 album, Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.
Photo by Jeremy Westby / 2911 Media