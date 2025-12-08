New Found Glory Details New Tour with Yellowcard and Plain White T’s

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Found Glory have announced the Up Up Down tour with Yellowcard and Plain White T’s. The 24-city tour kicks off May 6th at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta GA, making stops in Florida, Chicago, Nashville, New York, Texas and many more before wrapping up June 17th at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Monday, December 8th at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, December 11 at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets here.

In September, New Found Glory announced Listen Up!, set to be released on February 20th, 2026 via Pure Noise Records. The band’s first full-length in nearly 6 years, Listen Up! is a collection of songs about resilience and hope through hard times. Fans can pre-order the album now here.

NEW FOUND GLORY LIVE DATES:

December 5 – Melbourne, AUS – Good Things Festival **

December 6 – Sydney, AUS – Good Things Festival **

December 7 – Brisbane, AUS – Good Things Festival **

December 9 – Biritinya, AUS – The Station SC

May 3 – Kota Jakarta Utara, IDN – Hammersonic 2026 **

May 6– Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

May 8 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *

May 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

May 16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Outdoors *

May 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live *

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival **

May 20 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD *

May 21 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *

May 23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

May 24 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle *

May 25 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest *

May 27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

May 28 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Center *

May 30 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

May 31 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds *

June 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 4 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

June 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

June 6 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum *

June 8 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

June 9 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 11 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park *

June 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

June 15 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center *

June 17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

* With Yellowcard and Plain White T’s

** Festival date