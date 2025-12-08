Goo Goo Dolls to Embark on 2026 U.S. Summer Tour with Neon Trees

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goo Goo Dolls will take their live show back on the road in 2026 with an extensive run of U.S. tour dates with Neon Trees. Kicking off on July 24, the summer tour includes performances at Minneapolis’ Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Richmond’s Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront, Milwaukee’s BMO Pavilion, Cincinnati’s Rose Music Center at The Heights, Pittsburgh’s The Pavilion at Star Lake, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium and more. The band will also embark on a Las Vegas residency in May 2026, which features a five show run at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Public on-sale takes place on Friday, December 12 at 10 am Local Time here

Additionally, their Tiny Desk performance with NPR Music is out now. The four song set features performances of their global hit “Iris,” 3x Platinum track “Slide,“ “Feel The Silence” and “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes),” which appears on their new Summer Anthem EP. In conjunction, "Iris" hit #9 on Spotify's U.S. Daily Top Songs Chart and peaked at #9 on Spotify’s Global Daily Chart.

On the heels of going viral on TikTok, “Iris” is now Certified Diamond and has accumulated over 5 billion streams to date worldwide, amassing over a billion streams in 2025 alone. The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

December 31, 2025 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 20, 2026 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival 2026

March 19, 2026 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

March 20, 2026 - Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum

March 22, 2026 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

March 23, 2026 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 25, 2026 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

March 26, 2026 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

March 28, 2026 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 30, 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens

April 1, 2026 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

April 2, 2026 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

April 4, 2026 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

April 6, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

April 8, 2026 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

April 10, 2026 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

April 11, 2026 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

April 18, 2026 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn 2026

May 15, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 16, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 20, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 22, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

May 23, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

July 24, 2026 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

July 26, 2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

July 27, 2026 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

July 29, 2026 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain Center Arena*

July 30, 2026 - Billings, MT - MetraPark*

August 1, 2026 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument*

August 3, 2026 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center*

August 4, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

August 6, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion*

August 8, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fair*

August 9, 2026 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*

August 11, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater*

August 12, 2026 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*

August 14, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 18, 2026 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*

August 19, 2026 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre*

August 21, 2026 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*

August 24, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 25, 2026 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live*

August 27, 2026 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater*

August 29, 2026 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*

August 30, 2026 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 1, 2026 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront*

September 3, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union*

September 5, 2026 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

September 6, 2026 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

*w/ support from Neon Trees

About Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls were formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY, in 1986. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. In addition, the band’s Summer Anthem EP is out now via Warner Records.