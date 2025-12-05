Jackson Wang Unveils 'Magicman 2 World Tour' Dates for 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Global icon Jackson Wang has announced six new dates across North America on his MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2026–2027. Promoted by iMe and Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Tuesday, March 31 in Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum, with additional shows in Oakland, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Toronto, and more. Tickets for the North America dates will be available starting Thursday, December 11 at 3pm Local Time here.

The MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR is Wang’s second global solo run, building on his debut MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, which spanned 24 cities across four continents. The new tour first kicked off this past October with a series of shows across Asia.

The tour supports Wang’s latest album, MAGICMAN 2, released July 18, 2025. With this project, Wang became the first Chinese artist to earn two consecutive albums in the Billboard Top 15. The album also debuted in Spotify’s U.S. Top 10 Albums and reached the Top 5 on multiple Billboard sales charts, underscoring his growing global impact.

JACKSON WANG ‘MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2026-2027’ DATES:

Tue Mar 31 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Apr 2 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Sun Apr 5 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Wed Apr 8 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Fri Apr 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Sun Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

ABOUT JACKSON WANG

Jackson Wang’s newest album, MAGICMAN 2, which was released in 2025, made him the first Chinese artist to score two consecutive albums in the Billboard Top 15. The album also entered Spotify’s US Top 10 Albums and ranked Top 5 across multiple Billboard sales charts.

The MAGICMAN WORLD TOUR (2023) sold out globally, and his 2023 Coachella performance made history as the first-ever by a Chinese solo artist to appear three times at the festival, with his set trending #1 worldwide. Across platforms, he has amassed over 100 million followers, making him the most-followed Chinese artist on Instagram. His cultural influence also spans fashion, where he was recently named as Creative Director for Nike and Jordan, and global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Hennessy.