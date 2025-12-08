Midnight Til Morning Share 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rising pop outfit Midnight Til Morning has added a follow-up run of US dates for 2026. The band will kick off an international tour in Dublin on January 11, with the US leg beginning March 15 in Houston, TX. Stops are slated for Nashville, Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and more.

The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 9, with tickets available to the general public on Friday, December 12. Click HERE for ticket and VIP package information. The band will donate $1 for every ticket sold in the US to Save the Music Foundation, which has provided access to music education to over a million students who might not have otherwise had access in their schools.

In October, the band unveiled their debut 7-track EP Afterglow, released globally by Chugg Music, which entered the ARIA Charts at #3. It features contributions from a roster of songwriters that includes Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter), Adam Yaron (Alex Warren), Feli Ferraro (BTS, Halsey), pop superstar Benson Boone, and Midnight Til Morning themselves.

The band quickly followed up with Afterglow (Unplugged), a 5-track acoustic companion EP, available digitally, featuring intimate reinterpretations of the project’s standout songs, and Afterglow (Deluxe), a CD and vinyl exclusive that combined all 12 tracks from Afterglow and Afterglow (Unplugged). The four-piece features Mason Watts (Toowoomba, QLD), Conor Smith (Central Coast, NSW), Shane Appell (Upstate New York), and Zach Newbould (Boston, MA).

Formed on the Top 10 Global Netflix series Building the Band, Midnight Til Morning has quickly become one of the most-watched new acts of the year, earning more than 30M video views, entering five Spotify Viral 50 charts with debut single “Bye,” and building a combined social audience of 4.1M+. Afterglow has already surpassed 18 million streams on Spotify with songs added to almost 600,000 playlists, and the band’s massive success on tour in 2025 in the US and Canada culminated in majority sold-out venues and multiple second shows being added due to demand.

U.S. TOUR DATES

MAR 15 – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs – Houston, TX

MAR 17 – Cannery Hall – The Mil– Nashville, TN

MAR 18 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

MAR 20 – Midline – Miami, FL

MAR 21 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

MAR 24 – The Atlantis – Washington, DC

MAR 26 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

MAR 28 – Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

MAR 29 – Deluxe at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

MAR 31 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

APR 1 – Elevation – Grand Rapids, MI

APR 3 – Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

APR 4 – Amsterdam Bar & Hall – Saint Paul, MN

APR 5 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

APR 8 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

APR 10 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

APR 11 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

JAN 11 – Button Factory – Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

JAN 12 – SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

JAN 14 – KOKO – London, UK

JAN 15 – Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

JAN 16 – Club Academy – Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

JAN 18 – La Maroquinerie – Paris, FR (SOLD OUT)

JAN 19 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, NL (SOLD OUT)

JAN 21 – Astra Kulturhaus – Berlin, GER

JAN 22 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, GER (SOLD OUT)

JAN 24 – Koncerthuset – Copenhagen, DK (Studie 2)

JAN 25 – Debaser Nova – Stockholm, SE

JAN 26 – Parkteatret – Oslo, NO

JAN 29 – Trix – Antwerp, BE

FEB 1 – Plaza – Zurich, CH

FEB 2 – Magazzini Generali – Milan, IT

FEB 5 – Sala Apolo – Barcelona, ES

FEB 6 – Lula Club – Madrid, ES

FEB 11 – Esplanade Singtel Waterfront Theatre – Singapore

FEB 13 – TIDES – Hong Kong

FEB 15 – Hyundai Card Understage – Seoul, KR

FEB 17 – Space Odd – Tokyo, JP

APR 13 – Lunario – Mexico City, MX

APR 16 – Niceto Club – Buenos Aires, AR

APR 18 – Cine Joia – São Paulo, BR

MAY 6 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IE

MAY 8 – Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

MAY 10 – SWG3 – Glasgow, UK

MAY 11 – O2 Ritz – Manchester, UK

MAY 13 – Institute – Birmingham, UK

MAY 14 – Academy – Bristol, UK

MAY 16 – La Madeleine – Brussels, BE

MAY 17 – De Oosterpoort – Groningen, NL

MAY 19 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL

MAY 20 – TivoliVredenburg Ronda – Utrecht, NL

MAY 22 – Docks – Hamburg, DE

MAY 23 – Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE

MAY 25 – E-Werk – Cologne, DE

MAY 27 – Muffathalle – Munich, DE

MAY 30 – Trianon – Paris, FR

Photo Credit: Billy Zammit