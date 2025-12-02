Listen: ZOMBIES 4 Star Freya Skye Releases New Single 'Silent Treatment'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zombies 4 star Freya Skye has released her new single, “silent treatment.” Reflecting on the single, Freya shared that “silent treatment” is about someone very close to you and then them disappearing. I think a lot of us have gone through this, and I wrote the song during a time in my life when I was going through that with someone. I came into the studio that day feeling particularly upset about it, but I’m super proud of the result. It’s a song that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

Listen to it below:

The release comes on the heels of Skye selling out her first four headline acoustic shows in New York, Los Angeles, and London. She quickly rose to prominence following her performance in “Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires” and her performances on the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Arena Tour this summer. Additionally, her 7-inch gold vinyl edition of her single “Gold’s Gone” arrived on November 21, which includes both the tour version of the song and the standard version.

iHeart Radio also announced Freya’s addition to their Jingle Ball concerts as a presenter. Their holiday shows include December 5 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, December 8 at Allstate Arena in Chicago, December 9 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, December 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 14 at TD Garden in Boston and December 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

﻿In a few short months, Freya has amassed over 800 million streams of her music, garnered billions of short-form video views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and grew her social reach to over 4 million. Since July 1st, 2025, her following has skyrocketed across platforms: Instagram followers surged to 1.2 million (+1.09M), TikTok to 1.8 million (+1.53M), YouTube to 672K subscribers (+571.6K), Spotify monthly listeners to 2.2 million (+1.7M), and Snapchat followers to 201.5K (+194.5K).

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires is now available on Disney+. The film became one of Disney+’s most popular franchises, earning 9.3 million views globally in its first 10 days on the platform. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation with Skye and her co-star Malachi Barton here.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez