Video: Vanessa Carlton Shares 'Animal' Music Video From Forthcoming Album

Vanessa Carlton has unveiled the music video for her new song “Animal” off her upcoming album Veils (spring 2026), produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). The video was filmed and edited by Interiorstate. Watch it here.

"'Animal' is about stoicism. The idea of knowing we cannot control external forces; she is being hunted, and she accepts the reality of what is happening," explains Carlton. "The acceptance allows her to truly see the animal. Does she even identify with this creature? Every human has an animal within them. Are you hunting? Are you being hunted? Who is the animal?"

Carlton recently announced her 2026 U.S. Tour in support of the new album, with tickets available here, and $1 from each ticket sold will go to Save The Music Foundation. With her debut single "A Thousand Miles," Carlton soared to the top of the Billboard charts and garnered multiple Grammy nominations.

In the summer of 2019, she made her Broadway debut as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Carlton most recently scored her first film with husband John McCauley of Deer Tick for Wish You Were Here directed by Julia Stiles.

Veils 2026 Tour

April 24 Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery

April 25 Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery

April 26 Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

April 28 Chicago, IL @ City Winery

April 29 Chicago, IL @ City Winery

May 1 St Louis, MO @ City Winery

May 2 St Louis, MO @ City Winery

May 3 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

May 5 Atlanta @ City Winery

May 6 Atlanta @ City Winery

May 8 Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

May 9 Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

May 10 Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

May 12 Boston, MA @ City Winery

May 13 Boston, MA @ City Winery

May 15 New York, NY @ City Winery

May 16 New York, NY @ City Winery

2026 U.K. Festival Dates

July 23-26 Southwold, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival

July 23-26 Sheffield, United Kingdom @ Tramlines

July 23-26 Hill Farm Oxfordshire, England @ Truck Festival

July 31-Aug 2 Derby, United Kingdom @ Y NOT Festival 2026