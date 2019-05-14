Rodney Atkins' CAUGHT UP IN THE COUNTRY feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers Certified Gold By RIAA

Following Friday's highly-anticipated release of Rodney Atkins' Caught Up In The Country, the album's title track has been certified Gold by the RIAA for equivalent sales of over 500,000. Upon returning to the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the first time in four years, Atkins now sets the record for the longest-running single in the chart's history with "Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers)" charting for 57 weeks. Ironically, the record was previously shared by fellow Curb artists Lee Brice ("Love Like Crazy") and Dylan Scott ("Hooked").

The boot-stomping single, featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers, is a hit at Country radio-a standing Atkins hasn't achieved since 2011. The track has already garnered over 89.1M on-demand streams and over 633.5K in song equivalent sales. In addition, the song spawned a digital-only remix single from Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, which became a surprise viral hit.

"Fifty-seven weeks on the Airplay chart is a testament to the song, first and foremost, because it must resonate with listeners and generate consumption and research strong enough to keep both label and radio on board," offers Curb Records VP, Promotion, RJ Meacham. "But it also takes a tenacious promo team unwilling to give up the fight. Mike, Lori, Brooke, Sam, Allyson and Jessie never stopped fighting and always found a way to push through and keep this single moving forward."

Atkins' long-awaited new project is his first long-form collection of original material since 2011. Listen to Caught Up In The Country here: https://smarturl.it/cuitcalbum.

In celebration of the album's release, last week ET exclusively premiered the lyric video for "Figure Out You (Riddle) [Feat. Rose Falcon]." Watch the lyric video HERE. In addition, Atkins was a featured guest on The Bobby Bones Show and debuted a radio special on SiriusXM's Y2Kountry. "Rodney Atkins: Caught Up In The Country LIVE on Y2Kountry" will re-air every day at select times through May 16.

With Caught Up In The Country, one of country music's biggest stars is starting his next chapter. From "Young Man," which continues a series of songs inspired by Atkins' eldest son; to "My Life," the powerful story of his wife Rose Falcon's beloved grandmother, Caught Up In The Country is made up of what Atkins calls "life songs, not just ditties." Musically, the project-produced by Atkins, Ted Hewitt and Blake Bollinger-demonstrates similar ambition.

Atkins' new music follows a season of personal renewal for the respected artist, which he credits for helping him to take stock not just of where he's been, but also where he's going. In 2013, he married fellow performer Rose Falcon, and her impact-whether lyrically, in a duet, or just in spirit-is evident throughout Atkins' new music.

For more information, visit www.rodneyatkins.com or on all social platforms @RodneyAtkins.

Stream or purchase Caught Up In The Country HERE.

Watch the official music video for "Caught Up In The Country" HERE:

With eight Top 5 singles and six No. 1s under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music's most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 "Watching You" earned the songwriter a BMI "Million-Air" award and the top spot on Country Aircheck's top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 13 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, "Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers)."

Caught Up In The Country Track Listing:

Burn Something Caught Up In The Country Figure Out You (Riddle) [Feat. Rose Falcon] Thank God For You So Good What Lonely Looks Like My Life Cover Me Up All My Friends Are Drunk Young Man Everybody's Got Something (feat. Rose Falcon) Waiting On A Good Day

Rodney Atkins 2019 Tour Dates:

5/17 - Johnson Creek, WI, The Gobbler Theater

5/18 - Camp Douglas, WI, Camp Douglas

5/25 - Sarepta, LA, Muddy Botoms ATV & Recreation

6/1 - LaFayette, GA, City of LaFayette

6/7 - Wapakoneta, OH, Auglaize County Fairground

6/8 - Goodhue, MN, Goodhue Volksfest

6/15 - Cardwell, MT, Headwaters Country Jam

6/16 - Mack, CO, Country Jam

6/17 - Richmond, UT, Cherry Peak Resort

6/21 - West Peoria, IL, Crusens

6/22 - East Bethel, MN, Route 65

6/28 - Rocklin, CA, Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park

6/29 - Morgan Hill, CA, Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

7/3 - La Porte, IN, Stone Lake Beach

7/4 - Hilliard, OH, Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park

7/6 - Mitchell, SD, Corn Palace

7/17 - Kirksville, MO, Northeast Missouri Fair

7/19 - Hillsboro, MO, Jefferson County Fair

7/20 - West Liberty, IA, Muscatine County Fair

7/21 - Oshkosh, WI, Menominee Nation Arena

7/25 - Tooele, UT, Country Fan Fest

7/26 - Littleton, CO, Platte River Bar & Grill

7/27 - Kearney, NE, Buffalo County Fair

7/31 - Wausau, WI, Wisconsin Valley Fair

8/2 - Dodge City, KS, Central Station

8/3 - Springfield, NE, Sarpy County Fair

8/8 - Houston, TX, The Rustic - Houston

8/9 - Dallas, TX, The Rustic

8/10 - Lake Ozark, MO, Lazy Gators

8/30 - West, TX, Westfest

8/30 - Loveland, CO, Thunder Mountain Amphitheater

9/6 - Fredericksburg, VA, Celebrate Virginia After Hours

9/7 - Morganton, NC, Historic Morganton Festival

9/12 - Cincinnati, OH, Live at the Ludlow Garage

9/13 - Walhalla, SC, Walhalla Civic Auditorium

9/14 - Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

10/2 - Fryeburg, ME, Fryeburg Fair

10/3 - Bar Harbor, ME, Criterion Theatre

10/4 - Laconia, NH, Granite State Music Hall

10/5 - Rutland, VT, The Paramount Theatre

*All dates subject to change.





