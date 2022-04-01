Pretty Young Releases New Single 'Out Of The Blue'

Life can be random sometimes... so many things hit us totally out of the blue. When you're just walking down the street, and suddenly you meet the love of your life. Or what about the crazy summer nights? Where you just went out for one drink with some friends, but the evening turned out to be one of the best nights ever. Because you asked someone for a lighter, you find yourself watching the most amazing sunset from a hidden spot in the hills.

'Out Of The Blue' is PRETTY YOUNG's first single leading up to the same-titled EP due for release later this year. It is all about how life surprises us out of nowhere. Just think, no one expected the pandemic and look at how much it has changed our lives. Now that we are slowly returning to normal, we should make the most of our freedom and once again go out and let life amaze us.

The song was heavily inspired by retro disco music, yet with a modern touch. During the creative process, PRETTY YOUNG was listening to a lot of disco and was fascinated by the creativity behind the chord progressions and basslines.

As he describes: "Disco tends to have moving basslines, that almost create melodies. That's quite unusual in modern pop music. Everything right now is just a flat straight copy of the chords lowest note". 'Out Of The Blue' is the perfect mix of vintage synths, drum elements, heavy bass, and an old dusty ambiance that are combined with clean and modern vocals.

