Pianist Michael Gallant Will Stream Live Performance Of New Album 'Rock Rewind On A Steinway'

New York-based pianist/keyboardist and composer Michael Gallant has confirmed a live streamed performance of his recently released new album Rock Rewind on a Steinway. The album, released on the Steinway & Sons record label, features Gallant's virtuosic interpretations of songs by rock and pop legends such as Pearl Jam, U2, Prince, Bob Dylan, Radiohead, and others.

"Late last year, and before any of us knew what 2020 would bring, I played three recording sessions at Steinway Hall in Manhattan," says Gallant. "The material includes dramatic original reinventions of rock and pop songs that I love, some of which are five decades old, and some of which are new. These aren't safe arrangements - I made it my goal to filter the raw power of an arena rock act and the nuance of a Dylan acoustic reverie into every track."

Creating the album was not a standard recording studio experience. "The Steinway team captured these songs via their Spirio player piano system," Gallant says, referring to the company's high-resolution instruments that record real-time performances in meticulous detail, and can play them back instantly from the piano itself.

"It was an amazing and surreal experience to play a take and then hear the beautiful nine-foot piano play my performance back, note for note and nuance for nuance, as if I were watching a ghost of myself jam in front of me. In decades of recording, I've never experienced anything like it, and hope to record many more projects this way."

At 1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Gallant will perform and live stream music of Rock Rewind from "Somewhere In New Jersey," the historic recording studio of renowned producer Tommy West.

"This music is highly visceral, highly improvised, and highly tuned to the current moment," says Gallant. "Especially with so much of the world still turning itself inside out, it's really going to be something to perform this material live - for listeners on multiple continents - and see what kind of beauty and dirt and intrigue I can squeeze out of it. I hope it can bring people at least some level of happiness or peace. I'm also honored to be performing at this particular studio, which is in a beautiful old barn that dates back to 1790 and has ties to the American Revolution. It just feels appropriate, given the state of ongoing revolution that seems to be stretching across so much of the world."

Gallant will perform a 40-minute set, which can be streamed for free via Facebook.com/GallantMusic/live and YouTube.com/GallantMusic.

