Harlem Easter Weekend Gospel Celebration to Take Place at Mount Olivet Baptist Church

The Harlem Easter Weekend Gospel Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Harlem. The concert will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will feature live gospel music performed by vocalists and musicians presenting traditional hymns and contemporary gospel selections.

The program is designed as a community-focused Easter weekend event, bringing together performers and audiences for a morning concert centered on gospel music traditions. The event is open to audiences of all ages and welcomes families and community members to attend.

The concert will take place at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, located at 201 Lenox Avenue in New York City.

Tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $5 for children. Ticket purchasing information will be announced.

