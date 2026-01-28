Tracy Lawrence to Embark on 2026 Headlining 'No Alibis Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Country music icon and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence will embark on his headlining 2026 No Alibis Tour. With select dates presented by Peachtree Entertainment, the tour will hit many cities across America for the first leg, with more dates to be announced.

The run will kick off in March and go through August, featuring a hometown stop in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium for the third year in a row following back-to-back sellouts. Presale began January 28 at 10 a.m. local time with general onsale beginning this Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

“This year felt like the right time to lean back into headlining more shows and really celebrate these songs with the folks who've been there from the beginning and love real country music,” said Lawrence. “The No Alibis Tour is about showing up and sharing a night that reminds us why we fell in love with country music in the first place. I can't wait to sing all the hits together!”

No Alibis Tour Dates:

March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 14, 2026 in Gonzales, La. at Bulls, Bands and Barrels*

March 26, 2026 in Riverside, Iowa at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

March 27, 2026 in Clear Lake, Iowa at Surf Ballroom

March 28, 2026 in Du Quoin, Ill. at Cord McCoy DuQuoin Rodeo

April 10, 2026 in Lake Charles, La. at Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Grand Event Center

April 16, 2026 in El Paso, Texas at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center – Kendall Kidd Performance Hall*

April 17, 2026 in Canyon, Texas at The Backyard at the Lumberyard*

April 18, 2026 in Georgetown, Texas at Two Step Inn Festival

April 23, 2026 in Duluth, Minn. at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Symphony Hall*

April 25, 2026 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. at Crystal Grand Music Theatre

May 2, 2026 in Marietta, Ohio at Peoples Bank Theatre

May 3, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Ryman Auditorium

May 7, 2026 in Savannah, Ga. at Johnny Mercer Theater*

May 8, 2026 in Dothan, Ala. at Dothan Civic Center*

May 14, 2026 in Wichita, Kan. at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center Concert Hall*

May 16, 2026 in Pasadena, Texas at Pasadena Strawberry Festival

May 28, 2026 in Spartanburg, S.C. at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium*

May 29, 2026 in Roanoke, Va. at Berglund Performing Arts Center*

May 30, 2026 in Reading, Pa. at Santander Performing Arts Center*

June 7, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at Carolina Country Music Festival

June 11, 2026 in Decatur, Ala. at Rock the South*

June 12, 2026 in Corinth, Miss. at Crossroads Arena*

June 19, 2026 in Wildwood, N.J. at Barefoot Country Music Festival

June 20, 2026 in Cumberland, Md. at First Peoples Wing-Off & Music Festival

June 21, 2026 in Webster, Mass. at Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

June 27, 2026 in Bonner Springs, Kan. at Country Stampede

July 10, 2026 in Midland, Texas at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center*

Aug. 7, 2026 in Peoria, Ill. at Prairie Home Alliance Theater*

Aug. 8, 2026 in Worthington, Iowa at Worthington Memorial Park

Aug. 29, 2026 in Long Beach, Calif. at Cali Country Cruise

* presented by Peachtree Entertainment

About Tracy Lawrence:

With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has been a country music artist for more than thirty years. He spent 2024 touring with artists like Riley Green, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and more on top of his first-ever headlining show at the Ryman, and he returned to the iconic venue this year with another sold-out show.

After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2 and 3 and Live at Billy Bob's Texas albums, Lawrence released his Out Here In It EP, available everywhere now. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to help those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission:Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless.

From its beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for the Nashville Rescue Mission to frying over 15K turkeys to date, the organization has raised more than $1.3M for those in need. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

Photo credit: Blake Harbison