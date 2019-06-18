Peter Frampton Band's ALL BLUES Debuts #1 On Billboard Blues Albums Chart, Farewell Tour Kicks Off Tonight

As Peter Frampton gets ready to kick off hisFarewell Tour tonight in Tulsa, the Grammy-winning guitarist is also celebrating another first in his long and distinguished career: All Blues, his first-ever blues album with his Peter Frampton Band, is debuting at #1 on theBillboard Blues Albums Chart in the U.S. The new collection, released via UMe, also marks his best overall sales numbers and chart positions since the release of Fingerprints in 2006. All Blues is available HERE.

All Blues, which features Frampton and his longtime touring band made up of Adam Lester(guitar/vocals), Rob Arthur(keyboards/guitar/vocals) and Dan Wojciechowski (drums) putting their spin on some of Frampton's favorite blues classics like "Can't Judge A Book By Its Cover," "She Caught The Katy," "The Thrill Is Gone," "I Just Want To Make Love To You," and "Georgia On My Mind," continues to receive widespread critical acclaim.

The album was recorded at Frampton's studio in Nashville, Studio Phenix, and was co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay. It features collaborations with Kim Wilson, Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth and Steve Morse.

The vinyl will be available as a double LP and also as a limited edition translucent blue color pressing on August 16 exclusively atPeterFrampton.com. The double LP includes the bonus track "I Feel So Good" (written by Big Bill Broonzy, originally performed by Muddy Waters).

Moreover, Peter Frampton Finale-The Farewell Tour, presented by SiriusXM and produced by Live Nation, starts tonight. The approximately 50-date tour will run throughout the summer and fall. Frampton will retire fromregular vigorous touring at the end of this year due to his diagnosis of the autoimmune diseaseInclusion Body Myositis (IBM). IBM is a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy. Frampton discussed his diagnosis with CBS "This Morning: Saturday," watch the segment HERE, and also recently discussed on theConsequence of Sound Podcast, listen HERE.

The tour will feature the Peter Frampton Band, plus Steve Mackey on bass. Special guests include Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as Julian Frampton Band on the west coast stops. Tickets are on sale now and VIP packages will also be available atwww.frampton.com. $1 of every ticket sold, as well as any donations, will benefit The Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins, a newly established fund by Frampton and Johns Hopkins, where he's being treated.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in rock history. The Music Business Association just presented him with the Chairman's Award for Sustained Creative Achievement at the Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner that is part of the Association's annual conference-Music Biz 2019. Frampton was also recently honored with the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 2019 NAMM Show's 34th annual TEC Awards, and celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time (over 17 million copies sold worldwide).

ALL BLUES TRACK LISTING

1. I Just Want To Make Love To You (featuring Kim Wilson)

2. She Caught The Katy

3. Georgia On My Mind

4. Can't Judge A Book By The Cover

5. Me And My Guitar

6. All Blues (featuring Larry Carlton)

7. The Thrill Is Gone (featuring Sonny Landreth)

8. Going Down Slow (featuring Steve Morse)

9. I'm A King Bee

10. Same Old Blues

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

June 18-Catoosa, OK-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa+

June 20-Little Rock, AR-Robinson Performance Hall

June 22-Wetumpka, AL-Wind Creek Casino & Hotel+

June 23-Chattanooga, TN-Tivoli Theatre+

June 26-Memphis, TN-Orpheum Theatre+

June 27-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheater*

June 29-Salamanca, NY-Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*

June 30-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 3-Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 5-Montreal, QC-Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier+

July 7-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

July 9-Boston, MA-Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

July 10-Philadelphia, PA-The Met Philadelphia*

July 12-Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center*

July 13-Stayner, ON-Roxodus Music Festival+

July 23-Interlochen, MI-Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium+

July 25-Clarkston, MI-DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 26-Morgantown, WV-MountainFest Motorcycle Rally*+

July 28-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 29-Cedar Rapids, IA-McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2-Hinckley, MN-Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*+

August 4-Maryland Heights, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 5-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Theatre*

August 8-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center*

August 11-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park*

August 16-21-Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean+

August 30-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion*

September 1-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 2-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena*

September 4-Jacksonville, FL-Daily's Place*

September 6-West Palm Beach, FL-Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

September 7-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

September 10-Simpsonville, SC-CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 11-Washington, DC-The Anthem*

September 13-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden*

September 14-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

September 20-21-Dallas, TX-Crossroads Festival @ American Airlines Center+

September 21-Irving, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 22-The Woodlands, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

September 24-Albuquerque, NM-Sandia Resort & Casino*+

September 26-Phoenix, AZ-Comerica Theatre*

September 28-Las Vegas, NV-Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino+

September 29-Temecula, CA-Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit*†

October 2-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*†

October 3-Paso Robles, CA-Vina Robles Amphitheatre*†+

October 5-Inglewood, CA-The Forum*†

October 6-Tuolumne, CA-Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion*†+

October 9-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre*†

October 10-Ridgefield, OR-Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom*†+

October 12-Concord, CA-Concord Pavilion*†

*with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

†with Julian Frampton

+not a Live Nation date





