The Stray Cats Returning to the Road for 2026 Summer Tour

The Stray Cats—all three original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals), and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)—will return to the road in 2026 with a month-long, cross-country summer tour.

Kicking off July 24 in Las Vegas, The Stray Cats will bring their live show to audiences nationwide, including multiple stops throughout California before wrapping with three NY-area performances. The group’s setlists will be highlighted by some of the band’s massive hits including "Stray Cat Strut,” "Rock This Town," “Runaway Boys," "(She's) Sexy + 17," and much more. The initial tour dates are below, with more to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10:00 AM (local time). An artist fan club presale kicks off Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 AM and continues through Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 PM (local time); sign up for the band newsletter HERE to get access.

Last year, the band released two new tracks via Surfdog Records: the upbeat “Stampede” and their cover of Eddie Cochran’s “Teenage Heaven.” These songs mark the first new music in six years. Listen HERE.

Both “Stampede” and “Teenage Heaven” were produced by The Stray Cats, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, and recorded at The Terrarium in Minneapolis, MN & Laguna Sound in Laguna Beach, CA. “Stampede” was written by Brian Setzer, Peter B. Antonio, Wally Zober, Bert Salmirs, and Mike Himelstein, while “Teenage Heaven” was penned by Jerry Capehart and Eddie Cochran.

The Stray Cats 2026 Dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE Friday, July 24 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Saturday, July 25 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre Sunday, July 26 Del Mar, CA The Sound Tuesday, July 28 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater Wednesday, July 29 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater Friday, July 31 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts **Saturday, August 1 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery Sunday, August 2 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Tuesday, August 4 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphitheater Wednesday, August 5 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center Friday, August 7 TBA TBA Saturday, August 8 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater Monday, August 10 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights Tuesday, August 11 TBA TBA Wednesday, August 12 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park Friday, August 14 Westbury, NY Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair Saturday, August 15 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort Sunday, August 16 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

** The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA announce and on sale TBD

About The Stray Cats:

The Stray Cats were formed by guitarist/vocalist Brian Setzer, upright bass player Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom in the Long Island town of Massapequa, NY, in 1979, the trio shared a love for Rockabilly music. After a few months in New York, in the summer of 1980, they hopped a plane to London, where a rockabilly revival movement was just beginning to emerge. Their hits and videos include “Runaway Boys," "Rock This Town," "Stray Cat Strut” "(She's) Sexy + 17," and "I Won't Stand in Your Way."

Photo credit: Suzie Kaplan