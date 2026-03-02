Video: HARRY STYLES ONE NIGHT IN MANCHESTER Concert Special Coming to Netflix

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





On March 8, viewers will have an opportunity to see Harry Styles perform his new album in full in a special one-off concert coming to Netflix. Recorded on the evening of March 6 in Manchester, Styles will play the album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally," for the very first time.

The special performance of the album, Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester. will be available on Netflix beginning March 8, 7 PM GMT / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PST. The album itself arrives on March 6. The show is produced by Fulwell Entertainment.

About Harry Styles

Styles' solo debut album, Harry Styles, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim, topping charts in more than 50 countries globally. His sophomore album, Fine Line, was released in 2019 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, making him the first UK male artist to debut at number one with his first two albums. His most recent album, Harry's House, was released in 2022, and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, No.1 on the UK album charts, and No. 1 on the Spotify Weekly Top Albums Global charts. His new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally arrives March 6, nearly four years after his modern classic Harry’s House, the Grammy-winning Album of the Year for 2023.