Thomas Rhett Sets 'The Soundtrack To Life Tour' for Summer 2026

Thomas Rhett is set to bring his live show back to the road this summer with THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will launch in July, hitting more than 20 cities across the country.

Rising stars ERNEST, Kashus Culpepper, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Conner Smith will join over the course of the summer in rotating support slots, with Emily Ann Roberts kicking off each night of the tour.

Presales begin this Wednesday, March 11 at 10AM local time with the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 13 at 10AM local time. All ticket information is available here.

“I’ve always believed a great song can take you right back to a moment—your first love, the last day of school, that summer you never wanted to end—and that’s what I hope the fans take away from our shows this summer,” Thomas Rhett shares. “And for me, there couldn’t be a better way to kick off tour than at home in Nashville. I can’t wait to hit the road with this crew of insanely talented artists and make some memories.”

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium seats, a guided backstage tour, access to the Thomas Rhett VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

Thomas Rhett's latest album ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) is the expanded version of the 2024 album, now comprised of 25 songs including collaborations with Lanie Gardner, Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims, Tucker Wetmore and current Top 5 single “Ain’t A Bad Life (ft. Jordan Davis)”.

Thomas Rhett has seen 24 #1s, 16 billion streams, and several accolades such as eight ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards.

This summer, he will join Morgan Wallen for four dates on the Still The Problem Tour and will make his return to the U.K., appearing with Luke Combs for a three-night run at Wembley Stadium.

THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR Dates:

7/9 - Nashville, TN - TBA

7/11 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena * ~

7/16 - Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre * ~

7/17 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion * ~

7/18 - Hershey, PA - TBA

8/13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

8/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts * ~

8/20 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center + ~

8/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater + ~

9/10 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center ^ ~

9/11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center ^ ~

9/12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^ ~

9/17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center # ~

9/18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center # ~

9/19 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center # ~

10/1 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ! ~

10/2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center ! ~

10/3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ! ~

10/9 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ! ~

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ! ~

10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center # ~

10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater # ~

10/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center # ~

! ERNEST

* Kashus Culpepper

# Zach John King

^ Vincent Mason

+ Conner Smith

~ Emily Ann Roberts