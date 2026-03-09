Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge To Play Co-Headlining 'Raised On Radio Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award-winners Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd have announced dates for their co-headlining Raised On Radio Tour, bringing fans their signature sounds and chart-topping hits.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets for the including exclusive VIP packages, by visiting Wynonna.com and MelissaEtheridge.com. Artist presales start Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00am local time, with public on-sale to follow on Friday, March 13th at 10:00am local.

“I’ve spent my entire adult life onstage, but before any of that, I was just a girl sitting close to a radio speaker, hanging on every word. That’s where it all started for me,” says Judd. She continues, “Raised On Radio isn’t just a tour name—it’s my roots and wings. It’s late nights with the dial turned low, chasing distant stations through the static. It’s songs that felt like they understood me before I understood myself. The radio was my teacher, my comfort, my escape. The songs playing through that radio shaped me as a dreamer and an artist. This tour is about going back to that feeling and sharing it with you.”

Etheridge adds, "I was literally raised on the radio, growing up in Leavenworth I listened to WHB. They played every kind of music from rock and soul to R&B and country music. It helped shape me to become the versatile writer and musician that I am today."

For every ticket sold, Etheridge and Judd will each donate $1 to charity - $1 will go to The Etheridge Foundation (501c non-profit) - dedicated to finding prevention and treatment for opioid use disorders via plant medicine research and more, and $1 will be donated to St. Jude’s Children Hospital to help continue their invaluable work.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominee, Etheridge stormed the rock scene with her confessional lyrics and signature vocal rasp on “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window,” “Bein’ Alive” and “The Other Side of Blue” with Chris Stapleton from her new album Rise (2026).

Judd, a five-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame Member, first rose to fame as one-half of the legendary Country music duo, The Judds. She cemented her stardom through countless chart-topping solo hits in the ‘90s and 2000s, including “No One Else on Earth,” “I Saw The Light,” and “She Is His Only Need.”

Raised On Radio Tour Dates:

6.24.26 | Vienna, VA | Wolf Trap*

6.25.26 | Williamsburg, VA | Williamsburg Live

6.27.26 | Chautauqua, NY | Chautauqua Institution

6.28.26 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6.30.26 | Huber Heights, OH | The Rose Music Center at The Heights

7.3.26 | Terre Haute, IN | The MILL Amphitheater

7.5.26 | Waite Park, MN | The Ledge Amphitheater

7.6.26 | Chisholm, MN | Minnesota Discovery Center Amphitheater

7.9.26 | Grand Junction, CO | Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

7.11.26 | San Diego, CA | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park#

7.12.26 | Irvine, CA | Great Park Live

7.17.26 | Lincoln, CA | Thunder Valley Casino

7.18.26 | Rohnert Park, CA | Weill Hall + Lawn at the Green Music Center

7.19.26 | Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Downtown Ballroom

7.21.26 | Saratoga, CA | The Mountain Winery^

7.23.26 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7.24.26 | Seattle, WA | TBA%

7.25.26 | Airway Heights, WA | BECU Live at Northern Quest

7.28.26 | Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater

7.30.26 | Salt Lake City, UT | TBAx

8.2.26 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with the Colorado Symphony)

8.4.26 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

8.5.26 | Albertville, AL | Sand Mountain Amphitheater

8.7.26 | Atlanta, GA | Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

8.8.26 | Beaver Dam, KY | Beaver Dam Amphitheater

8.9.26 | West Allis, WI | Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage

9.11.26 | Allegan, MI | Allegan County Fair +

*Previously announced

%On-sale 3/23

^On-sale 3/27

+On-sale 4/10

#On-sale 4/24

xOn-sale TBA

Melissa Etheridge Photo Credit: Candice Lawler

Wynonna Judd Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree