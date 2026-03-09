The Head and The Heart Add New Round of Dates for North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Head And The Heart have announced more tour dates as part of their 15th Anniversary Tour, which will celebrate the release of their beloved self-titled album, released in 2011.

The band will pay homage to the RIAA Certified Platinum debut album, which features fan favorites “Down in the Valley,” “Rivers and Roads,” and “Lost in My Mind,” by playing it in its entirety in select cities this May. New tour dates added include shows in Kansas City, MO, Lexington, KY, Port Chester, NY, Portland, ME and more.

The tour kicks off in Nashville, IN on May 1 and includes stops at Roosevelt University Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on May 2, Brooklyn Paramount in NYC on May 10, Boch Center in Boston, and more. The tour will conclude in Napa on August 15. The band will also make stops at festivals including Borderland Music and Arts Festival, Oceans Calling Festival, Zootown Festival, and more.

In addition to the anniversary tour, the band will play two various headline shows this year including two sold out performances at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 15 and July 16, 2026. Night one, on July 15, will feature a unique performance with The Colorado Symphony and support from Evan Honer. Night two, on July 16, will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the band's beloved breakout self-titled debut, with special guest Wilderado. The band will play the entirety of the album.

Last November, The Head and The Heart released Ghosts In The Machinery EP, a limited-edition exclusive vinyl which was released for Record Store Day Black Friday and last month, it became available digitally. Stream/purchase the EP HERE.

Earlier last month, The Head and The Heart performed with The Seattle Symphony for a special one-night-only sold out performance at Benaroya Hall followed by a run of dates on “The Human Tour” with 11x Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile including two nights at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Last year, The Head and The Heart released their Verve Forecast album, Aperture. The album brings the band back to a DIY approach as it’s the first record self-produced by the band since their self-titled debut album in 2011.

North American Tour Dates:

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

April 29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Jam for Good (Pediatric Cancer Benefit)

May 1 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center #

May 2 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium #

May 3 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater #

May 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater #

May 7 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater #

May 8 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre #

May 9 - North Adams, MA - Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art #

May 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount #

May 12 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater #

May 13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre #

May 14 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre #

May 31 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Town Party - The Ridgefield Playhouse

June 19 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival *

June 26 - Freehold, NJ - North To Shore Festival -- East Freehold Showgrounds *

July 8 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum ︎**

July 10 - Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms ︎**∴

July 11 - Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms ︎**∴

July 15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

July 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

July 18 - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Live +

July 19 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom ^

July 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

July 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory +

July 23 - Lexington, KY - Town Branch Park Amphitheater ^

July 25 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theater ^

July 26 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap ^

July 28 - Nantucket, MA - The Muse

July 29 - Nantucket, MA - The Muse

July 31 - Lafayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards +

August 1 - Burlington, VT - Burlington Waterfront Park +

August 2 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point +

August 14 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center ^*

August 15 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

September 19 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music and Arts Festival *

September 27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival *

# w/ The Brudi Brothers

**︎ w/ Michael Marcagi

∴ w/ Dean Johnson

* - Festival

< w/ Evan Honer

^ w/ Wilderado

+ w/ Houndmouth