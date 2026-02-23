Brandi Carlile’s 'Be Human' Concert Raises Over $600,000 for The Advocates for Human Rights

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile raised over $600,000 for Minnesota’s The Advocates for Human Rights this past weekend with “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis.”

Originally broadcast live from Carlile’s sold-out show at Minneapolis’ Target Center via Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current/TheCurrent.org and VEEPS, “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis” is available to stream on VEEPS through 11:59pm PT, with all proceeds benefitting The Advocates for Human Rights. Purchase a ticket for the full performance HERE. This is the only opportunity to see Carlile’s “The Human Tour” from home.

There is a limited edition commemorative t-shirt still available for purchase HERE, with proceeds going to The Advocates for Human Rights.

Carlile kicked off her extensive “The Human Tour” earlier this month with sold out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena and Boston’s TD Garden and will continue with stops at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Portland’s Moda Center and San Francisco’s Chase Center. The tour returns this fall in the U.K and Europe with stops at London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena and Paris’ La Seine Musicale among many others.

Carlile will also make her anticipated return to Newport Folk Festival on Sunday, July 26 following her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend at The Gorge Amphitheatre on May 29, 30 and 31. The Highwomen will headline night three—recently added due to overwhelming demand. Additional special guests across The Gorge weekend include Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, I’m With Her, Brittney Spencer and Sara Bareilles.

The upcoming performances celebrate Carlile’s new album, Returning To Myself, which was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon and debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past fall.

BRANDI CARLILE’S “THE HUMAN TOUR”

February 24—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center*

February 27—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum*

March 4—Portland, OR—Moda Center* (SOLD OUT)

March 6—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 29—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre+

May 30—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

May 31—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre^

June 7—Charleston, SC—College of Charleston Cistern Yard (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

October 21—London, U.K.—The O2

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

November 1—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

*with special guest The Head & The Heart

+with special guests Indigo Girls and I’m With Her

#with special guests Bonnie Raitt and Sara Bareilles

^with The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd and Brittney Spencer