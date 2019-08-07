Ohana Festival Expands Storytellers Cove In 2019

The fourth annual OHANA FESTIVAL--the three-day festival curated by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder--has expanded the Storytellers Cove at the festival set for Friday, September 27-Sunday, September 29 on the beautiful Doheny State Beachin Dana Point, CA. Beyond OHANA's musical line-up--which will once again bring its mix of powerful headlining sets, standout collaborations and performances from emerging talent--the Storytellers Stage Presented By Zippo In The COVE at OHANAwill include a collection of professional surfers, conservationists, artists and National Geographic photographers.

Highlights include:

ZIPPO: Zippo will be hosting a talk on the Ohana Festival Storytellers Stage with WOODCHUCKUSA, unveiling an exciting new project entitled "Fight Fire with Fire" that aims to help counter the effects of deforestation caused by wildfires. Starting with Zippo's first planting sites in Madagascar, National Geographic, has documented the efforts. Head to the Storyteller Stage on Friday, September 27to find out more.

VETPAW: The U.S. Marine Corps veteran, created VETPAW, a U.S. non-profit organization that focuses on assisting park rangers and conservationists in their fight to protect wildlife from the heinous acts committed by several criminal networks. VETPAW has proven to be successful in the fight against poaching and as an empowering outlet for veterans searching for new ways to serve others. Learn more at www.vetpaw.org

AMAVARA: Nick Norris will be talking about sustainability at Storytellers this year. He is also going to be accompanied by brand ambassador Kimi Werner, a world-champion spear-fisher, free diver extraordinaire, award winning artist and chef, and environmental champion for some of the most progressive brands in the world today. Kimi was a major influence in Amavara's priorities to switch their production over to Post Consumer Recycled packaging and she continues to influence them in their daily work! Also joining him will be brand ambassador Mark Healey. Many know him for his big wave, spear fishing and hunting exploits and rightfully so... his accomplishments in these areas are numerous, impressive and downright terrifying to the average human! He is a respectful, self-sufficient, and knowledgeable outdoorsman, conservationist and adrenaline junkie.

BYOBottle: The Ohana Festival is a proud partner of the BYOBottle Campaign, a music industry effort to reduce plastic waste by promoting reusable water bottles and water refill stations at music events. Artists, venues, festivals and fans are joining BYOBottle to turn the tide on plastic pollution. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their own, empty refillable water bottle to the Ohana Festival. Water refill stations will be provided by the Rob Machado Foundation.

PROTECT YOUR PEAKS: With coastlines around the world facing threats that range from fish farms and plastic pollution to offshore oil drilling and climate change, it's time to defend the future of our waves-because if we don't do it, nobody will. Through Patagonia Action Works, you can easily connect with coastal conservation groups and become involved in local projects. Protect Your Peaks is also hitting the road with big wave world champion Greg Long this fall as he travels to both coasts to share stories of his adventures as a surfer and environmental activist and the unique roles, we can all play to protect the places we love. Patagonia Ambassador GREG LONG (along with his father Steve Long of the San Onofre Parks Foundation) is going to share stories and tell you how to easily connect with coastal conservation groups and projects near you through Patagonia Action Works.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC FINE ART GALLERIES will showcase images from some of the world's best photojournalist's, conservationists, researchers and adventurers. They are driven by a passionate belief in the power of science, exploration, and storytelling and the imagery of their photographers to influence positive change in the world, both in terms of wildlife and eco conservation but also in the preservation, respect and understanding of cultures other than our own. They give back 27% of their revenue to the National Geographic Societies 501c3 which allows these amazing men and women to continue their life's work in every corner of the world. Since 1888 National Geographic has been exploring the world bringing back new discoveries and searing images that have made an enormous impact on public awareness and the importance of conserving our planet. Nat Geo Fine Art is proud to carry on this tradition by sharing these images with private collectors. They are supporting the Ohana Festival's conservation efforts by donating to the festival's collection of foundations.

SEA SHEPHERD CONSERVATION SOCIETY: Captain Paul Watson, a renowned speaker, accomplished author, master mariner, and lifelong environmentalist, will be a Storytellers panelist. Captain Watson has been awarded many honors for his dedication to the oceans and to the planet. Among many commendations for his work, he received the Genesis Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1998, was named as one of the Top 20 Environmental Heroes of the 20th Century by Time Magazine in 2000 and was inducted into the U.S. Animal Rights Hall of Fame in Washington D.C. in 2002. He was also awarded the Amazon Peace Prize by the president of Ecuador in 2007. In 2012, Captain Watson became only the second person after Captain Jacques Cousteau to be awarded the Jules Verne Award, dedicated to environmentalists and adventurers.

PANELS

DEEPGREEN: Topic: The Sea Has Many Voices and Exploring the Sea: shipwrecks, coral reefs, and the deep. Hosted by Dr. Gregory Stone, the focus will be an oceanographer's life using submarines and scuba gear exploring the oceans of the world. Having recorded more than 12,000 dives, Dr. Stone has explored every ocean top-to-bottom, from tropical reefs to submarine mountains and frozen Antarctic seas.

STOP TRASHING WAVES: The WSL and WSL PURE are committed to #stoptrashingwaves. Reece Pacheco, Executive Director of WSL PURE, will host a panel focusing on the not-so-obvious ways in which our ocean is being trashed, WSL PURE is proud to partner with The Plastic Pickup and Countercurrent to bring to life an art installation, fan activation, and critical discussion around plastic pollution, the depth of the problem, and potential solutions.

ART INSTALLATIONS

Wyland

Jeffro

Sonny

Steve Sherman





