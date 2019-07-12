New Single by Loud Luxury & Bryce Vine I'M NOT ALRIGHT Out Today

While the JUNO-awarded summer hit "Body" (feat. brando) continues to rack up stream numbers and accolades like crazy, LOUD LUXURY are looking to build on the momentum of their global smash with a brand-new, equally infectious crossover track. Created in tandem with New York-born, L.A.-raised singer Bryce Vine, whose track "La La Land" is currently in the Top 20 of the U.S. Pop charts and featured in Spotify's 'Today's Top Hits' playlist, "I'm Not Alright" is set to become the next big thing in the electronic music realm.

Listen on your favorite streaming service here!

In spite of what the title and lyrics suggest, "I'm Not Alright" manages to put a pretty carefree vibe on the table. Juggling country-esque guitar tones and striding vocals with jumpy synth stabs in a manner that proves wonderfully easy on the ear, this summer-scented hit-to-be is definitely oozing with airwave potential.

"We met Bryce at a party in LA through a friend when we got back from our fall tour. The next day, he came over and showed us an idea he made that was just a guitar and the chorus," says LOUD LUXURY. "During our winter tour we worked across North America in hotel rooms, studios, and even an Uber with our headphones to finish writing the song. At the end of the day we are all human, we all make mistakes, but this song is about coming to terms with your flaws."

Adds Vine, "Loud Luxury are some of my favorite dudes I've met in this industry. They really care about the music they make, and we share a mantra of keeping life fun and exciting!"

It's been an amazing ride for LOUD LUXURY (Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace). Since the Juno-Award winning duo debuted on Armada Music in late 2017 with their now worldwide smash hit "Body" (feat. brando)-- the most played song on dance radio for all of 2018--they sold platinum across the globe (7x in Canada, 3x in Australia, 2x in Switzerland and 1x in the U.K. U.S., Netherlands, Austria and more), held the #1 spot in the U.S. Mediabase Dance Airplay chart for two weeks, charted in the Top 40 of U.S. Pop radio and the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart (#4) and accumulated hundreds of millions of plays across the most popular streaming services. To date on Spotify alone the track has received over 531,000,000 plays. Its follow-up single "Love No More" (with anders) garnered 12 million streams on Spotify alone in its first month and currently sits at an impressive 86 million+ plays on the streaming platform. On top of the "Nights Like This" tour, also look for Loud Luxury to make their debut at Lollapalooza in Chicago and on the mainstage of Tomorrowland in Europe this summer alongside Parookaville, Mysteryland and a slew of other festivals, in addition to their residency plays at Hakkasan, Omnia and Wet Republic in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Canada's fastest rising dance act will embark on their first ever major headlining North American tour this fall. Launching August 29 in Salt Lake City, LOUD LUXURY'S "NIGHTS LIKE THIS" TOUR will take the duo on a two-month long trek to many markets along each of the continent's coasts and in-between. The full routing follows below. Joining LOUD LUXURY on select dates will be special guests CID, Dzeko, MEDUZA, Bijou, Black Caviar, Frank Walker, Justin Caruso and Midnight Kids. Tickets are on sale now at www.loudluxurymusic.com.

Bryce Vine presents a genre-bending, East Coast-meets-West Coast sound all his own, drawn in equal parts from the bass-heavy reality rap influence of his father, the bright, pop sensibility of his mother, and a childhood spent between New York and L.A. His keen blend of laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop and anthemic choruses prompted Entertainment Weekly to praise his "boundary-pushing aesthetic" and TIME to say he "sounds like the definition of cool," while VIBEasserts, "You can't put Bryce Vine in a box." His major label debut Carnival will be released July 26 on Sire Records, with inspirations that run the gamut of the pop culture zeitgeist, lyrically referencing his favorite sci-fi TV shows, '90s nostalgia and commentary on growing up in L.A., while effortlessly fusing the punk spirit of Blink-182 with homages to Tupac and Outkast. Following the breakthrough success of the Platinum-certified 'Drew Barrymore', soaring to Top 15 at both Top 40 and Rhythm radio and accumulating over 265 million streams to date, Bryce Vine began 2019 with his very first sold-out headline tour and "La La Land (feat. YG)" following the same trajectory as his first single. He's performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the MTV VMAs pre-show, The Wendy Williams Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. As Teen Vogue expressed, "[His] smooth, unpretentious performance really sold us on Bryce as a breakout star." Bryce Vine is on tour throughout the summer, with all dates and tickets available at brycevine.com.

Catch LOUD LUXURY on the "Nights Like This" tour:

Date Venue City 9/29/19 Sky Salt Lake City, UT 9/30/19 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO 9/12/19 Emo's Austin, TX ­­­­9/13/19 Stereo Live Houston, TX 9/14/19 Stereo Live Dallas, TX 9/15/19 IDL Ballroom Tulsa, OK 9/18/19 El Rey Albuquerque, NM 9/19/19 Orpheum Flagstaff, AZ 9/20/19 Van Buren Phoenix, AZ 9/22/19 Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA 9/25/19 Senator Theatre Chico, CA 9/26/19 Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA 9/27/19 Fox Theater Oakland, CA 9/28/19 Fremont Theater San Luis Opisbo, CA 10/3/19 Fox Theatre Pomona, CA 10/4/19 Omnia San Diego, CA 10/5/19 NOVO LA Los Angeles, CA 10/9/19 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA 10/10/19 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR 10/11/19 Celebrities Vancouver, BC 10/13/19 Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC 10/16/19 Union Hall Edmonton, AB 10/17/19 Palace Theatre Calgary, AB 10/18/19 Coors Saskatoon, SK 10/19/19 The Garrick Winnipeg, MB 10/24/19 Bluestone Columbus, OH 10/25/19 Pageant St Louis, MI 10/29/19 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY 10/30/19 The Cowan Nashville, TN 10/31/19 The Bluenote Columbia, MO 11/1/19 The Truman Kansas City 11/9/19 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA 11/10/19 Big Night Live Boston, MA 11/12/19 Shrine Mashantucket 11/13/19 Update Concert Hall Albany, NY 11/14/19 Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY 11/15/19 Great Hall New York, NY 11/16/19 Echostage Washington, DC





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You