New Dialogue Release New Song And Video For PILGRIMS

Alt-pop band New Dialogue release their new track and music video for "Pilgrims" today via RED MUSIC. Check out the music video for the catchy anthem HERE. The track has been added to the "Alt Scene" and "Fresh Noise" Amazon UK playlists. "Pilgrims" is off of the quintet's debut EP, Teach Me How To Feel, out today.

Teach Me How To Feel was produced by Charlie Park (lovleytheband) and features "Fake Smile", "Neon Ocean" and "Are You Like Me". New Dialogue's music has been featured on streaming playlists such as Spotify's The New Alt, Spotify's New Noise,the cover of Filtr's Today We Rock, and on Apple Music's Breaking Alternative playlists. The band's debut track, "Fake Smile", landed a massive sync on MTV's Siesta Key. Fans can purchase and stream Teach Me How To Feel HERE.

New Dialogue has just kicked off the Suspending Gravity Tour with Marianas Trench. The band is direct support for select dates running from now until May 15th. Following their tour with Marianas Trench, New Dialogue will hit the road with lovelytheband for the finding it hard to smile tour starting May 29th. The band has had a busy year touring in support of their debut EP, performing with the likes of lovelytheband, Smallpools, and have even made a pit stop at this year's SXSW for a packed showcase. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

The roots of New Dialogue began far from Los Angeles. Born in England and raised in Istanbul, Ela Kitapci left everything behind to seek musical soul mates in L.A. where she met fellow singer Taylor Morrow. There was an instant musical connection. Serendipity united the other members of what would become New Dialogue in 2017. The five musicians bonded over all things including music from bands like The Killers, Local Natives, and Bon Iver to a simple love of the ocean. Living together in a small apartment tucked away in Torrance, CA, they spent a year quietly writing and recording with producer Charlie Park (lovelytheband) before making their live debut in June 2018.

New Dialogue is Ela Kitapci (vocals), Taylor Morrow (vocals), Jason Rodriguez (drums), Michael Sevilla (guitar), and Jeff Badagliacca (bass).

SUSPENDING GRAVITY TOUR DATES:

w/Marianas Trench

May 3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

May 5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

May 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 8 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

May 10 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

May 11 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 14 - Pittsbhurg, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

finding it hard to smile tour:

w/lovelytheband

May 29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 21 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Complex

June 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

June 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

Photo credit: KayKay Blaisdell





