Michael W. Smith Invites Fans to Celebrate Â“35 Years Of FriendsÂ” With Fall Tour

Gospel Music Hall of Famer and multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Winner Michael W. Smith has announced plans for his fall headlining tour celebrating 35 years of his groundbreaking, iconic song "Friends". The 23-city tour will launch in Springfield, Missouri on October 3 and will also feature stops in Atlanta, San Antonio, Phoenix, Sacramento and more before concluding November 17 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was recently honored with a star- studded tribute concert to celebrate his 35 #1 songs at Bridgestone Arena by a myriad of legendary performers including: Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, The Oak Ridge Boys, CeCe Winans, Jordin Sparks, Rascal Flatts, Wynonna and many more.

Smith says, "I'm really excited about the 35 Years of Friends Tour this fall. We had an event this spring, here in Nashville, where 56 of my friends and fellow artists came together to celebrate my 35 #1s and the 35th Anniversary of 'Friends.' It was an amazing night - and, for me, brought back some memories of some songs I hadn't thought of for quite a while! It's going to be a blast dusting off some songs I haven't done in concert for a long time. It will be a night full of all the hits - and, of course, I'm excited to lead worship every night. I can't wait to see you there!"

The 35 Years of Friends Tour is exclusively produced by Awakening Events, and will provide fans the opportunity to hear these hits and experience worship drawn from Smiths' recordings and worship anthems from across his career including a live performance of "Friends". As Smith was designing this unique show, unlike any tour he has embarked on before, it was decided that he would be his own "opening act," to spend as much time with the crowd as he could. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 6/21 at 10:00 AM local time. More information can be found at michaelwsmith.com or awakeningevents.com.

35 Years of Friends Tour

*all dates subject to change

Thu, Oct 3 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre Fri, Oct 4 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre Sun, Oct 6 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre Thu, Oct 10 Texarkana, TX Perot Theatre Fri, Oct 11 Birmingham, AL Lyric Theatre Sat, Oct 12 Atlanta, GA Center Stage Theater Sun, Oct 13 Memphis, TN Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Thu, Oct 17 Greenwell Springs, LA Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Fri, Oct 18 Austin, TX LifeAustin Amphitheatre Sat, Oct 19 San Antonio, TX Charline McCombs Empire Theatre Sun, Oct 20 Oklahoma City, OK Crossings Community Church Fri, Nov 1 Arlington, TX Arlington Music Hall Sat, Nov 2 El Paso, TX Magoffin Auditorium Sun, Nov 3 Phoenix, AZ Chandler Center For The Arts Thu, Nov 7 Bellingham, WA Mount Baker Theatre Fri, Nov 8 Gresham, OR East Hill Church Sat, Nov 9 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre Sun, Nov 10 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim Tue, Nov 12 Oceanside, CA New Venture Christian Fellowship Thu, Nov 14 Layton, UT Christian Life Center Fri, Nov 15 Littleton, CO Mission Hills Church Sat, Nov 16 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre Sun, Nov 17 Kansas City, MO The Folly Theater

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written over 35 #1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. His most recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. He's also given back to the global community. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa; started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever. For more information, visit www.michaelwsmith.com.

Awakening Events produces over 250 Contemporary Christian concerts and events nationwide in and is consistently ranked in Pollstar's "Worldwide - Top 50 Promoter" list each year, reaching as high as 9th in North America, and top 15 in the world. Awakening Events, based in Greenbrier, Arkansas is dedicated to all aspects of live Contemporary Christian music touring, including but not limited to, planning, logistics, creative, marketing and helping create the ultimate fan experience. For more info visit: www.AwakeningEvents.com





