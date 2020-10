Lustre Kings Productions Release Second Single 'Never Left' Ft. Pressure Busspipe

Listen below!

On the Star Chile EP, Dancehall, Afrobeats and Reggae meet in an ethereal place on this future knocking release from Lustre Kings Productions. The five track set, produced by Moon Bain (Zion I Kings, Major Lazer, Blakkamoore), showcases Lutan Fyah, Pressure Busspipe, and the fast rising Alandon on an infectious guitar-driven riddim that sounds as good on dancefloors as it does on headphones. The full EP is set for release on October 30, 2020, on Easy Star Records, with the first single, "No Selfie" featuring Lutan Fyah, already making waves. The second single "Never Left" featuring Pressure Busspipe, drops October 16th, and is sure to continue the buzz and anticipation for the full EP. Pre-save and pre-order it at http://moremusic.at/StarChile.



Pressure Busspipe is one of the most versatile artists in the Caribbean, effortlessly showcasing his stylings on dancehall, pop, R&B and hip-hop tracks. With Moon Bain finishing a crop of Afrobeats tracks, "Star Chile" stood out as one Pressure would devour. The high energy he ignites on stages all around the islands, was put directly into this record. He wrote the song the same day he got the track, the day after the riddim was created, and the results are felt throughout "Never Left." Pressure Busspipe adds, "Afrobeats is not out of my comfort zone. It's African music and carries a rhythm and vibe similar to Caribbean music."



The Star Chile riddim is inspired by Africa, though it really originated after Moon Bain attended Mr. Eazi's first ever U.S. concert in 2019. He explains, "Mr. Eazi's phrasing has so much intentional space. I just loved that open vibe and deliberate simplicity. It was one of those 'dive in' moments as a producer or musician where you immerse yourself in an artist's catalogue or a particular style." From there, the title of the EP came about from Moon Bain's interest in Wizkid, a.k.a. "Star Boy," and the guitar riffs of Jimi Hendrix - especially his solo in "Voodoo Chile." The combination of those influences resulted in naming the work Star Chile, and it stuck.



Andrew Moon Bain is a music producer, musician, songwriter, visual artist, and designer. He has worked with artists from Diplo to Snoop Dogg to Major Lazer, while building an impressive catalog of his own. Together with Corrin Haskell, he started Lustre Kings Productions and became involved in the Zion I Kings, a family of producers and musicians. With Star Chile, Moon Bain got back on a track to playing everything solo, exploring and fusing styles. He adds, "It really does feel special to do it all alone again and be proud of the music and all the artists' songs. It took time to blossom but it ripened like a fruit, in its season."



Once the riddim was finished, Moon Bain knew he wanted the right artists to lay down vocals. So he tapped into the rich pool of talent in his community. The results include a stunning breakout track, "Play with Fire," from dancehall up-and-comer Alandon, as well as an intoxicating new lovers anthem, "Never Left," from St. Thomas' reggae heavyweight Pressure Busspipe. Finally the "farwaad" worthy testimony from the veteran, Lutan Fyah, to let go of technology addictions and keep it real, on "No Selfie." An instrumental version by Digital Ancient (which is actually one of Moon Bain's aliases) and a Zion I Kings remix of "Never Left" rounds out the consistent quality of the EP.



Moon Bain concludes by saying, "Africa is a constant and original source of musical inspiration, long before the current trends in popular culture." Let this ambient, magical, dark, yet uplifting piece of modern sound testify to the roots, as it speaks through today's Caribbean and beyond.

