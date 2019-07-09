Loud Luxury Announce NIGHTS LIKE THIS North American Fall Tour

Canada's fastest rising dance act LOUD LUXURY (Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace) will embark on their first ever major headlining North American tour this fall. Launching August 29 in Salt Lake City, LOUD LUXURY'S "NIGHTS LIKE THIS" TOUR will take the duo on a two-month long trek to many markets along each of the continent's coasts and in-between. The full routing follows below. Joining LOUD LUXURY on select dates will be special guests CID, Dzeko, MEDUZA, Bijou, Black Caviar, Frank Walker, Justin Caruso and Midnight Kids. Tickets go on-sale this Thursday, July 11 at 10 AM PST // 11 AM MST // 12 PM CST // 1 PM EST here!

In addition to the tour news, this Friday, July 12, LOUD LUXURY and Bryce Vine ("Drew Barrymore," "La La Land" ft YG) will release their new single "I'm Not Alright" (Armada Music/Sire) as the follow up to their smashes "Body" and "Love No More." Pre-save the single here: https://armadamusic.presave.io/t/llbvina

"We met Bryce at a party in LA through a friend when we got back from our fall tour. The next day, he came over and showed us an idea he made that was just a guitar and the chorus," says LOUD LUXURY. "During our winter tour we worked across North America in hotel rooms, studios, and even an Uber with our headphones to finish writing the song. At the end of the day we are all human, we all make mistakes, but this song is about coming to terms with your flaws."

It's been an amazing ride for LOUD LUXURY (Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace). Since the Juno-Award winning duo debuted on Armada Music in late 2017 with their now worldwide smash hit "Body" (feat. brando)-- the most played song on dance radio for all of 2018--they sold platinum across the globe (7x in Canada, 3x in Australia, 2x in Switzerland and 1x in the U.K. U.S., Netherlands, Austria and more), held the #1 spot in the U.S. Mediabase Dance Airplay chart for two weeks, charted in the Top 40 of U.S. Pop radio and the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart (#4) and accumulated hundreds of millions of plays across the most popular streaming services. To date on Spotify alone the track has received over 531,000,000 plays. Its follow-up single "Love No More" (with anders) garnered 12 million streams on Spotify alone in its first month and currently sits at an impressive 86 million+ plays on the streaming platform. On top of the "Nights Like This" tour, also look for Loud Luxury to make their debut at Lollapalooza in Chicago and on the mainstage of Tomorrowland in Europe this summer alongside Parookaville, Mysteryland and a slew of other festivals, in addition to their residency plays at Hakkasan, Omnia and Wet Republic in Las Vegas.

Catch LOUD LUXURY on the "Nights Like This" tour:

Date Venue City 9/29/19 Sky Salt Lake City, UT 9/30/19 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO 9/12/19 Emo's Austin, TX ­­­­9/13/19 Stereo Live Houston, TX 9/14/19 Stereo Live Dallas, TX 9/15/19 IDL Ballroom Tulsa, OK 9/18/19 El Rey Albuquerque, NM 9/19/19 Orpheum Flagstaff, AZ 9/20/19 Van Buren Phoenix, AZ 9/22/19 Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA 9/25/19 Senator Theatre Chico, CA 9/26/19 Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA 9/27/19 Fox Theater Oakland, CA 9/28/19 Fremont Theater San Luis Opisbo, CA 10/3/19 Fox Theatre Pomona, CA 10/4/19 Omnia San Diego, CA 10/5/19 NOVO LA Los Angeles, CA 10/9/19 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA 10/10/19 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR 10/11/19 Celebrities Vancouver, BC 10/13/19 Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC 10/16/19 Union Hall Edmonton, AB 10/17/19 Palace Theatre Calgary, AB 10/18/19 Coors Saskatoon, SK 10/19/19 The Garrick Winnipeg, MB 10/24/19 Bluestone Columbus, OH 10/25/19 Pageant St Louis, MI 10/29/19 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY 10/30/19 The Cowan Nashville, TN 10/31/19 The Bluenote Columbia, MO 11/1/19 The Truman Kansas City 11/9/19 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA 11/10/19 Big Night Live Boston, MA 11/12/19 Shrine Mashantucket 11/13/19 Update Concert Hall Albany, NY 11/14/19 Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY 11/15/19 Great Hall New York, NY 11/16/19 Echostage Washington, DC





