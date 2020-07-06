Lasse Passage 'Sunwards' LP Out 8/28

At first glance, Sunwards is a handful of charming and catchy pop-songs, but upon a closer listen a more complex emotional landscape emerges. With elaborate arrangements and detailed production, Lasse Passage narrates with dark humor and self-irony, making the somewhat universal topics personal yet relatable. On the opening track "Miles Away," Passage's musical harmonies, soothing arrangements, and delicate voice contrast with sharp, unapologetic observations that hook the listener, setting the distinct tone for the rest of the album.



On his journey in Mexico, Passage reflects on leaving certain things behind in order to initiate new beginnings, in love as in life. "Traveling for me has always been an inspirational activity tied to my songwriting. Usually, when I set out I have no other fixed points than bringing my guitar and maybe a return date," says Passage.



Sunwards is perhaps Passage's most accessible and ambitious production to this date. It features a band from the top shelf of the Scandinavian jazz scene (Andreas Werliin, Jo Berger Myhre, Andreas Stensland Løwe, Kim Myhr, Anders Hostad Sørås, Espen Reinertsen and Eivind Lønning), and is mixed by Noah Georgeson, a Grammy winning producer, recording, and mixing engineer, known for his work with Joanna Newsom, Devendra Banhart, The Strokes and Norah Jones.



Sunwards is due out August 28th 2020 via the Norwegian experimental label Sofa Music.

