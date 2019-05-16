LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE Confirms Guest Lineup For Performances in St. Louis, Vienna, Louisville and Lenox

The guest lineups for the upcoming episodes of Live from Here with Chris Thile in St. Louis, MO on May 25, Vienna, VA on June 1, Louisville, KY on June 8 and Lenox, MAon June 15 are set, featuring Ben Folds, Bruce Hornsby, Guster, Anaïs Mitchell, Adia Victoria, Lucius, I'm With Her and Ian Edwards.

See below for full details on this season's schedule.



May 25, St. Louis, MO, Powell Symphony Hall

Anaïs Mitchell

Anaïs Mitchell is a Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter who comes from the world of narrative folksong, poetry and balladry. Among her recorded works are Child Ballads, Young Man in America and Hadestown, the latter of which she expanded into a musical. After sold-out runs at New York Theatre Workshop, Canada's Citadel Theatre and London's National Theatre, Hadestown opened on Broadway in April 2019 and has received 14 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Score. Mitchell has headlined shows around the world and opened tours for Bon Iver, Josh Ritter, Punch Brothers and Patty Griffin.

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards is currently a co-producer for HBO's Crashing. Prior to that, he wrote onFriends From College and The Carmichael Show, worked as a staff writer on season 1 ofBlack-ish for ABC and wrote punch-up on Ice Cube's Barbershop 3. Furthermore, Edwards wrote punch-up and was a consultant on the hit CBS show Two Broke Girls, was a writer/Supervising Producer on season 3 of the Adult Swim show Black Dynamite and appeared in the Jeff Garlin feature, Dealing with Idiots, opposite JB Smoove. In previous years, Edwards wrote on Saturday Night Live and was a Story Editor on Adult Swim's The Boondocks. Edwards can also be seen in Sean Baker's feature Tangerine, which premiered at Sundance to rave reviews and was purchased by Magnolia for theatrical distribution. Edwards was a series regular on MTV's Punk'd and had stand-up performances on BBC'sThe World Stands Up and HBO's Bad Boys of Comedy.

June 1, Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

Guster

Guster has spent the past twenty years creating enduring, quirky pop-rock songs like "Overexcited," "Amsterdam," "Satellite" and "Do You Love Me." In addition to their work in Guster, singer Ryan Miller scores films (Safety Not Guaranteed) and Adam Gardner runs Reverb, a non-profit dedicated to environmentally-friendly touring. Guster has sold over one million records throughout their career. Their newest album, Look Alive, was released in 2019.

Adia Victoria

Adia Victoria burst onto the scene with her remarkable debut, Beyond The Bloodhounds. A blues artist that writes honestly about what it means to grow up in the South, she addresses issues of poverty, racism and violence with her signature poetic lyrics. "Adia Victoria captures the spirits of the blues in a simple phrase," said NPR, "black genius." Her second album Silences was released earlier this year on Canvasback Music and produced by The National's Aaron Dessner. "The songs on Silences are mercurial, alluding to old styles only to have them melt down and mutate into something stranger," said The New York Times. "In her music, the blues is a baseline and a frame of mind, not a genre boundary; it pushes her to take risks."

June 8, Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater

Bruce Hornsby

Bruce Hornsby's work displays a creative iconoclasm that's been a constant in the artist's two-and-a-half decade recording career. His commercial stock soared early on, when "The Way It Is" -the title track of his 1986 debut album-became one of the most popular songs on American radio. Despite his early mainstream successes, Hornsby has pursued a more personal, idiosyncratic musical path, focusing on projects that sparked his creative interest, including collaborations with the Grateful Dead, Spike Lee, Ricky Skaggs, Don Henley, Ornette Coleman, Bob Dylan, Bela Fleck, Justin Vernon, Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny and Robbie Robertson. Hornsby's performance will offer a glimpse of a restless spirit who continues to push forward into exciting new musical terrain.

Lucius

Every Lucius song is an act of enchantment, a spell cast by the indelibly harmonized voices of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. Onstage, the performance becomes an invitation to be witness to their transformation; the dance between two individuals becoming one voice, one vision, drenched in glitter and bound by psychic symmetry. And while the effect of this spectacle is hypnotic and gloriously strange, the songwriting continues to be the hand that reaches out from behind the curtain to hold the audience.

Over the past two years, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig have captivated audiences around the world by touring as backing vocalists in Roger Waters' band-an alliance that formed on a whim at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival, then took on a life of its own as the two joined the Pink Floyd legend for nearly 200 tour dates. Despite that relentless schedule, Wolfe and Laessig carved out time to join Lucius drummer Dan Molad and guitarist Peter Lalish to create the 2018 album Nudes: a collection of acoustically driven songs showcasing their otherworldly harmonies, including covers of songs like the folk staple "Goodnight, Irene" (recorded with Waters himself).

Also featuring sit-ins from Wilco's Nels Cline (on "Million Dollar Secret"), Nudes is the latest output from a collaboration first formed when Wolfe and Laessig met at Boston's Berklee College of Music. After graduating, the duo moved to Brooklyn and made their home in a Victorian mansion found on Craigslist, rounding out the Lucius lineup with Molad and Lalish and making their debut with 2013's Wildewoman. Their sophomore album Good Grief arrived in 2016, encompassing everything from glitzy rhythmic pop to songs channeling the charm and crushed innocence of '60s girl groups.

At the same time they've earned the feverish adoration of their fellow musicians, with Wolfe and Laessig lending their vocals to albums by artists as eclectic as Nathaniel Rateliff, The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile and John Legend. As Lucius continues to tour in support of Nudes-with all-acoustic tour dates scheduled throughout the U.S. this spring-the band is now at work on their highly anticipated third album.

June 15, Lenox, MA, The Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood

Ben Folds

Ben Folds is a singer/songwriter/producer who has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a host of collaborative records with a wide range of major artists and a chart-topping piano concerto. Currently serving as Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, and chairman of the ArtsVote 2020 national initiative to ensure support of arts funding in our public schools and communities, Folds is also releasing his memoir this July.

I'm With Her

I'm With Her is a band rooted in a rare alchemy: three celebrated songwriters coming together to create music that reveals entirely new possibilities in their distinct and deep-seated talents. Since forming in 2014, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O'Donovan have imbued their songs with a sharply detailed lyricism, graceful musicianship, and-perhaps most powerfully-mesmerizing harmonies that endlessly reflect their extraordinary chemistry.

After years of crossing paths in their intersecting music scenes, Watkins, Jarosz, and O'Donovan founded I'm With Her following an impromptu gig at the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride. Over the coming years they began playing shows and festivals around the world, in addition to taking time out for a number of intensely focused writing sessions (including eight days spent in purposeful seclusion at a borrowed Vermont farmhouse). Arriving in early 2018, See You Around quickly drew critical acclaim and ultimately graced best-of-the-year lists from leading outlets like The New York Times, NPR Music, and Paste.

Over the past two years, Chris Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests to Live from Here, appealing to curious music fans. As the creative force, Thile continues to retool and shape the weekly live public radio performance. This year, he's added new talent to the mix with a focus on providing an even better experience for live and radio listeners of the show, which has increased its listenership among young listeners, ages 18-44, including a 22 percent gain for those ages 25-34.

Last week, the show announced that it will kick off its fourth season on September 7, 2019 and will make its home in New York City at The Town Hall. Hosting from one of the country's creative centers, Thile expects to attract top talent and bring some additional elements into the new season, which is scheduled to air over 25 shows. The program will continue to tour this summer and is exploring additional touring dates with its public radio partners. Fall dates at The Town Hall are Sept 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Live from Here is produced by American Public Media. Audio and video clips, along with scripts, photos and further information about Live from Here with Chris Thile can be found atwww.livefromhere.org.

LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE SCHEDULE

May 25-St. Louis, MO-Powell Symphony Hall

June 1-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

June 8-Louisville, KY-Iroquois Amphitheater

June 15-Lenox, MA-The Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood

July 20-Rohnert Park, CA-Green Music Center

To purchase tickets, visit livefromhere.org.

Photo credit: Nate Ryan





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You