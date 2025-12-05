🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new vocal harmony collective is stepping into New York's music scene. Harmony & Co., an NYC-based a cappella ensemble, makes its debut with a double feature pairing the iconic Bond classic "Diamonds Are Forever" with the viral pop hit "Where Is My Husband" by RAYE.

Led by producers Caitlin Zerra Rose and Mickey White, Harmony & Co. reimagines close-harmony singing for modern audiences-blending the elegance of mid-century vocal groups with theatrical storytelling and contemporary performance style. It's a lane all its own where vintage vocals meets Broadway flair created with show-stopping visuals.

The debut spotlight features Jess Val Ortiz, the vocal artist known for her presence on TikTok, joining Harmony & Co. members Leanne Robinson, Analise Rios, and Caitlin Zerra Rose in an original a cappella arrangement by Peter Mansfield. Together, they reinterpret both songs through a lush, theatrical harmony lens that highlights the group's signature sound.

"Harmony & Co. is our love letter to the golden age of Broadway-filtered through the energy of New York right now," said White. "We want to make harmony fun, stylish, and a little unexpected."

The production was directed and choreographed by Michael McCrary, with music direction by James Oblak and an original a cappella arrangement by Peter Mansfield. The creative team includes assistant choreographer Abbey Sullivan; videography by Sam Lobel; photography by Alexa Jae; lighting direction by Jacob Hiss; sound engineering by Ethan G; and recording at Smash Studios. Styling and design were provided by Designer Loft.

This debut marks the first in a series of visual releases introducing Harmony & Co.'s approach to harmony singing-think beauty shop meets barbershop, with theatrical arrangements, cinematic presentation, and the energy of New York's creative community. The collective is currently developing collaborations with celebrated Broadway artists, with more content to be released through 2025. The video can be seen here: