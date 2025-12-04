JUNGLE BELLS 2025 Reveals Full Set Times For Its Biggest Event Yet

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jungle Bells will return to The Masquerade on December 12–13 with full set times released for the event’s largest edition to date. The festival will present more than 70 artists across four rooms and two after-hours sessions, marking a significant expansion for the long-running drum and bass event. What began as a grassroots gathering has developed into a two-day program featuring international artists, regional talent, and extensive production installations.

The 2025 edition will feature a dual-room opening night on Friday and a full four-stage format on Saturday. The Masquerade’s Heaven, Hell, Purgatory, and Altar rooms will be reconfigured with LED elements, reinforced sound, and design contributions from Atlanta’s Beware Productions and Define Everything Future teams.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12 — SET TIMES

Friday’s dual-room program will span Heaven and Hell with performances throughout the evening. Scheduled sets include Rudimental at 2:00 a.m. in Heaven, Goddard at 1:00 a.m. in Heaven, Sota at 11:00 p.m. in Heaven, Monrroe at 12:00 a.m. in Hell, Critical Sound System with ENEI at 2:00 a.m. in Hell, and 360 Degrees opening the night at 8:00 p.m. in Heaven.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13 — SET TIMES

Saturday will expand to all four Masquerade rooms. Highlights include Kings of the Rollers featuring Serum, Voltage, and Bladerunner with Inja at 1:45 a.m. in Heaven; Dillinja with Armanni Reign at 1:00 a.m. in Hell; Roni Size b2b DJ SS at 11:45 p.m. in Purgatory; ÆON:MODE at 10:45 p.m. in Heaven; Venjent at 2:00 a.m. in Hell; B-Complex at 2:00 a.m. in Altar; and Fred V at 9:45 p.m. in Heaven.

Jungle Bells cites its collaboration with Atlanta’s creative community as central to the event’s identity. Beware Productions will lead this year’s production design, while DEF will install custom structures throughout the venue. Additional partners include Imagine Audio, Torch, Atlanta EDM, Invasian, and Underground ATL, each contributing to curation, regional artist showcases, and late-night programming. A vendor area featuring local makers and food vendors will also be present.

TICKETING

Tickets are priced at $33 with no fees. Fast-Pass options allowing expedited entry will be available, with proceeds benefiting AFSP.org. The festival is open to ages 18 and up and will take place at Underground Atlanta.

FRIDAY AFTER:HOURS

The Friday after-hours event will feature Roni Size, Circadian, Kinfōk, MetaPattern, Runna, Klutch, DJCriticalMass, and Greenelixr. Tickets are available at: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/jb2025-friday-afterhours

SATURDAY AFTER:HOURS

The Saturday after-hours event will feature MUZZ, Monrroe, This Is Inja & Friends, Dave Shichman, Delamota, Thomas B, Wicky, Fallstreak, and Uproot the Fiasco × Melinda. Tickets are available at: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/jb2025-saturday-afterhours

Founded in 1998 by Brandon Couturier and MJ Lee, Jungle Bells is one of the United States’ longest-running drum and bass events. The festival has grown from local gatherings into a multi-room program showcasing international headliners alongside emerging artists and Atlanta-based collectives.

Jungle Bells will take over The Masquerade for two nights and four stages this year, presenting artists including Rudimental, Kings of the Rollers, Bou, Dillinja, Goddard, Andromedik, and others. The 2025 lineup will continue the festival’s focus on connecting global drum and bass talent with the Atlanta community that has shaped the event since its origins.