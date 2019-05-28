John Fogerty, Phil Lesh, Dispatch, Grace Potter To Perform At Inaugural Beach Road Weekend Festival on Martha's Vineyard

Tickets for the inaugural Beach Road Weekend on Martha's Vineyard August 9-11, go on-sale Friday, May 31th at 10:00 AM. The three-day music and media festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven will feature performances by Phil Lesh and Friends, Grace Potter, Dispatch, John Fogerty and much more. The festival kicks off with a special screening of Jaws, with accompaniment by the Cape Symphony.

Reserved seats, Reserved Lawn seats and General Admission Lawn tickets will be available in 3-day, 2-day, and single day options. VIP packages with premium seating and access to the Beach Club will also be available. A special presale will be held Thursday, May 30th for those who register online atbeachroadweekend.com.

"We are incredibly excited to launch Beach Road Weekend," said Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. "Martha's Vineyard is truly a magical place to be in the summer. We believe this event will only add to the rich tradition of music and culture on the island."

The Beach Road Weekend begins Friday, August 9th with a special concert by The Cape Symphony. The orchestra will perform the iconic score to the movie Jaws in sync with the film as it is shown on a big screen.

Saturday, August 10th will be headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty, celebrating a career spanning more than 50 years. Boston based indie bandDispatch will also perform along with Alejandro Escovedo, North Mississippi Allstars, and Mason Jennings.

On Sunday, August 11th, Vineyard favorite Grace Potter and Phil Lesh & Friends bring the festival to a close. Led by the legendary former Grateful Dead bassist, Phil Lesh & Friends have been performing together for over two decades, playing both the rapturous songs of the Grateful Dead as well as their own original jams. Funk & jazz band Galactic, reggae singer Matisyahu and The Original Wailers get the day started.

Beach Road Weekend

Dates: Friday, August 9, 2019 - Sunday, August 11, 2019

Time: Friday: Gates open at 630PM; Saturday and Sunday: Gates open at 1PM

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, Martha's Vineyard, MA

All ages.

Tickets: available online at www.beachroadweekend.com beginning Friday, May 31 at 10AM. Pre-sale begins Thursday, May 30 at 10AM. (Register underway now.)

IAE is a boutique producer of unique live entertainment experiences featuring intelligent, articulate, and engaging artists and authors. IAE has produced the successful Martha's Vineyard Concert Series on the island since 2016. In that time the series has hosted over 40 artists, selling more than 17,000 tickets.

IAE is proud to have produced the sold-out United States 2017 & 2015 book tours for Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016 sold out theater tours for the late Anthony Bourdain; as well as a 2015 and 2016 sold out North American theater tour of renowned astrophysicist and host of TV's Cosmos, Neil deGrasse Tyson. Current and past tours include Harry Potter in Concert on over 60 stages throughout North America, and hundreds of sold out events featuring David Sedaris, Ira Glass, William Shatner and many others.

IAE offers audiences across the US and Canada the most exciting, critically successful live entertainment options. From touring Broadway shows, speakers, concerts, comedians, and lectures, IAE sets the bar for quality, popular events and delivering ticket buyers to our theater and arena partners everywhere.





