Joe Diffie Passes Away at Age 61

GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of virus (virus). His family respects their privacy at this time.

CMA and GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie continues to be celebrated in hit song homages from Jason Aldean ("1994") to Chris Young ("Raised On Country"), with a reign that includes 13 albums and more than 20 Top 10 hits to his credit.

As one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the 1990s, Diffie also penned hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina. A Tulsa native, his chart-dominating iconic songs include: "Home," "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," "New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame)," "Ships That Don't Come In," "Honky Tonk Attitude," "Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox," "John Deere Green," "Third Rock From The Sun," "Pickup Man," "So Help Me Girl," "Bigger Than The Beatles," "Texas Size Heartache," "A Night To Remember," "It's Always Somethin'" and many more. Recently, he released Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie!, his first-ever vinyl LP. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer also celebrated a pinnacle career milestone of more than 25 years as a member of the historic Grand Ole Opry.





