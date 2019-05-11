Jazz Guitarist Shambhu Releases His First Single From 'Lilac Skies'

Jazz guitarist and composer Shambhu Vineberg is pleased to announce the release of Lilac Skies, the first single from his new album and 4th full-length release, Lilac Skies.

Shambhu's soothing guitar is featured on 10 new songs in a contemporary instrumental album with jazz, blues and new age roots. The album showcases an extraordinary roster of musicians, including three who recorded on Dreaming of Now, Shambhu's award-winning second release: pianist Frank Martin (Lady Gaga, Elton John, Stevie Wonder); drummer / percussionist Celso Alberti (Flora Purim, Stevie Winwood); and bassist Kai Eckhardt (John McLaughlin, Billy Cobham and Garaj Mahal). Other artists featured include saxophone, flute and EWI player Premik Russell Tubbs (Santana, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Whitney Houston), pianist Alec Hamilton, and singer Kristin Hoffmann (Bella Gaia).

Shambhu's early days found him jamming with Carlos Santana and working with Grammy-winning record producer Narada Michael Walden on Whitney Houston's debut album. Having studied meditation for 30 years, Shambhu lives a life of heartfelt connection, personal reflection, and harmony with Nature. Those feelings are crafted into the relaxing stillness and expansiveness of Lilac Skies.

Of the new single, Shambhu says: "I wrote the title track, "Lilac Skies," when I was 17 years old, and always loved the melody and changes, so I decided to feature it on this album. Of the new album, Shambhu adds: Lilac Skiesis dedicated to lifting us up inside wherever we are-at home, at work, at school or outside. It's music for the foreground and background. Relax, groove, dance, enjoy and love."

Jazziz has called Lilac Skies, "A tasty jazz, blues and new age contemporary instrumental mix." New Age Music Reviews writes, Lilac Skies is "acoustic six-string bliss and much more... I loved this entire recording." MainlyPiano.com writes, "This one seems to have a special magic." ?The Huffington Post has called Shambhu's music "a pathway of sound into the ocean of love that each of has within." The Marin Independent-Journal calls Shambhu "a consummate guitarist." The San Diego Reader describes Shambhu's music as "meditative and slightly proggy Indian-jazz fusion."

Recorded by: Adam Muñoz at Fantasy Studios (Berkeley, CA).

Mixed by Todd Boston at Magic Cottage Studios (Lagunitas, CA). Shambhu recorded acoustic guitars at Magic Cottage Studios in Lagunitas, CA.

Mastered by Tom Eaton at Imaginary Road Studios (Windham County, VT).

Recommended if you like: Oregon, Spyro Gyra, Will Ackerman

About Shambhu

Shambhu's music eases the busy minds of students, yogis, moms and workers. He worked with Grammy winning record producer Will Ackerman on his 2010 debut album, Sacred Love, which reached #1 on the ZMR (Zone Music Reporter) New Age music chart. Shambhu's second album, 'Dreaming of Now", also produced with Ackerman, reached #2 on ZMR, and won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the ZMR Music Awards (2014). His third release, Soothe, reached #11 on ZMR and saw two more songs move into rotation on Sirius XM. ? Shambhu is featured on Whitney Houston's Whitney, Jeff Oster's Next, Ricochet - The Echoes Living Room Concerts (Vol 20), two Will Ackerman compilations, The Gathering II, and The Gathering I (ZMR Award for "Best Album of the Year"), The Guitar- The Best of New Age Reviews, and on Ann Licater's Doorway to a Dream.

Shambhu has recorded with Paul McCandless, Will Ackerman, Tony Levin, George Brooks, Premik Russell Tubbs, Grammy winning producer/drummer Narada Michael Walden, and E-street saxophonist Clarence Clemons, among others.

Listen to Shambhu at:

AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07P6GDQC5

ITUNES: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/lilac-skies/1454593737

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/2HIPOWQY09ENSBwj1LISco





