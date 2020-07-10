El Dusty Releases 'Escandalo' Featuring Monophonicos With Aftercluv

Celebrated producer and DJ El Dusty is back with his newest nu-cumbia record "Escandalo" featuring Monophonicos. The new song features samples from Sonora Dinamita's Disco Fuentes hit "Escandalo" and highlights the vocal stylings from the Colombian band, Monophonicos. El Dusty reflects, "This is one of my favorite cumbia Classics! I've teamed up w Monophonicos for the first time as an icebreaker to more cumbia tunes coming soon!!"

The single comes out on the heels of the El Dusty collaboration track "Brunk Wine" Ft. Andre da Tippa, Soulfyah, & Happy Colors, and the release of Third Root's "Passion of the Poets" on which El Dusty co-produced with Adrian Quesada. Always evolving, El Dusty has launched his own imprint Americano Label, a management company, Americano Artists, and as promised has written, produced and laid down a stack of tracks all due out later this year!

The Latin Grammy nominated composer, arranger, and ringmaster, Dusty is considered by some to be the inventor of Cumbia Electronica. KUTX has hailed him as "legendary," Rolling Stone has said he is at the "Forefront of nu-cumbia" and Billboard claimed " [he is] creating a new and distinctly Latino sound." He has been feeding cumbia into his sound processor and synthesizer before the turn of the millennium as he translates the Southern Texas border experience into new anthems where the MPC2000 sampler and chopped clips of Latin and reggae music history collide.

The new single is out now available everywhere you stream music!

