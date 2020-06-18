EBEN Arrives With HONEYDEW EP

Rising singer-producer EBEN has officially arrived with his eagerly awaited label debut EP, Honeydew, available now via Atlantic Records and Signature Entertainment. The collection features standout track "The Kids Are Alright" (premiering alongside a dynamic and nostalgic video companion shot from home) and earworm single "Sad Song," which has already amassed over 2.2 million global streams in the past month.

Honeydew marks an exciting new chapter for the Cincinnati-born and Los Angeles-based artist, seeing him collaborate with the likes of Noise Club (Zedd, Liam Payne), Jussifer (Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexha), Skyler Stonestreet (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber), Asia Whitacre (Hailee Steinfeld) & more. Keeping creative from home, EBEN has continued to be engaged as ever with his worldwide fanbase. His weekly "Casa De Honeydew" video chat parties have proved to be a hot ticket, reaching capacity in seconds as he previewed new music. Meanwhile, he's continued to perform from home via livestreams with MTV, Levi's, Spindle Magazine and Atlantic Records' own cover series - sharing a hauntingly beautiful take on Charlotte Lawrence's "God Must Be Doing Cocaine" (watch here).

Hailed by Billboard for his "smooth pop-rap vocals" and deemed "immaculately polished" by Ones To Watch, EBEN has quickly risen to the ranks of today's top new artists. 2018 saw him drop a pair of independent EPs - FINALLY and Past Hundred Days, the latter of which featured viral favorites "LAMBO" and "That's Alright" - in addition to supporting Why Don't We on their sold-out 8 Letters Tour, which packed arenas and placed him on hallowed stages such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Since then, he hunkered down and developed his signature style further - opening up lyrically and digging deep to transform anxiety and stress into anthems.

"I'm just a Cincinnati kid trying to find his way through life, creating art, and hopefully helping others on their journeys as well," EBEN explains. "I feel like I flipped a switch this year and came into the light. I want to go in an honest direction. I always tried to make everybody else happy. Now, I'm trying to protect the vibe for myself. It's a new chapter in the book of my life."

HONEYDEW EP TRACKLIST:

1. Wake Up Call

2. Sad Song

3. Somewhere Like Her

4. Bad Drug

5. The Kids Are Alright

