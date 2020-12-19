DJ Squirm-a-Lot Hosts Story Pirates New Year's Eve Party

Story Pirates fans will ring in the New Year with DJ Squirm-a-Lot and Peter, Meghan, Rachel, Nimene, and Eric from the Story Pirates Podcast.

DJ Squirm-a-Lot's old nemesis Yorma the ice dragon is trying to spoil the big party with her icy dragon magic. Will the Story Pirates be able to foil Yorma's plans and have an awesome party? Only with the help of kids!

The Zoom party starts at 3pm ET on New Year's Eve. Ticket holders receive a downloadable VIP party pass that doubles as a coloring sheet to commemorate the celebration.

A family pass to the party is $15, or families may sign up for the 3-day Creator Camp where kids go on an adventure to help DJ Squirm-a-Lot plan the party and stop Yorma the ice dragon's schemes. Story Pirates Creator Club members are eligible for discounts.

Tickets and more information are available HERE.

To cap a music-filled year, the Story Pirates also just released an original song called "30 Moons." This is the dreamy-cool theme the critically acclaimed Story Pirates Sleep Squad show.

Eight-year-old Julien from Virginia came up with the idea for this song, which was written and produced by Ellen Winter. Listen to 30 Moons here