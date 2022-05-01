D'Arcy Shares 'Crazy' Single and Video

Today, NYC singer-songwriter D'Arcy shares a brand new single entitled "Crazy," alongside an accompanying music video. Speaking on the track, D'Arcy wrote: "'Crazy' is about falling in love with someone and being transported into a different world where just the two of you exist. It is about wanting to feel that intense emotion no matter the cost, which sometimes can result in darkness. I really wanted the lyrics to capture what it feels like to really fall in love for the first time, where your whole world becomes this other person and you would do anything to keep that feeling alive."

On its music video, she continued: "We spent a whole night and day shooting this video in and around Los Angeles. Is it a dream ? Is it real ? The character in the video is based on the female lead of a movie script I'm currently developing. Collaborating with director Mynxii White, she really helped me capture the fantasy elements that show the intensity of emotion the character is experiencing."

D'Arcy's debut EP, Hard to Kill, came out last year. The EP consists of six tracks, including three that are new: "Forever Numb," "Dangerous," and title track "Hard to Kill." Thematically, the EP focuses on self-empowerment, young love, addiction, and heartbreak. At times dark and moody, and at times strong and powerful, Hard to Kill is imbued with honesty, attitude and confidence, taking the listener through a range of emotions, sounds and narratives.

