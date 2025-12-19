Interview: CLOSE YOUR EYES Talk New Album, Future Plans, and More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The rising K-Pop powerhouse rookie boy group, CLOSE YOUR EYES, is ushering in a bold new chapter with the release of their third mini album, “blackout.” Following breakout hits, “All My Poetry” and “Snowy Summer,” the seven-member group returned in November with a musically rich project that blends R&B and house-inspired sounds.

Member Jeon Minwook participated in writing the lyrics for the album's opening song, “X." Additionally, the title track, “SOB,” features Grammy-Award winning producer, Imanbek, on a heavy bass with house-style drums.

I chatted with the members about their new comeback, their career thus far, future plans, and more. Check out what they had to say below!

Your new album has a different sound to your last two releases, can you talk a bit about the new direction of your music?

MINWOOK: Our debut track ‘All the Poems and Novels Inside Me’ is a song rooted in 2000s-style retro R&B, highlighted by sentimental and poetic lyrics. In contrast, ‘SOB’, one of the title tracks from our latest album blackout, is driven by a strong bass line and house drums, with bold, unapologetic lyrics that express confidence. Just like the lyrics of ‘X’, this album felt like a challenge where we pushed past our limits and broke down preconceptions. As CLOSE YOUR EYES, we don’t want to be confined to a single genre or color — we always want to keep exploring something new.

Were there any challenges or fears when you were approaching this style of music that was different from what you were used to?

YEOJUN: Because we were trying a completely new concept, I honestly had a lot of thoughts and worries about how fans who loved our ‘literary boy’ image would feel about it. For me personally, ‘SOB’ was also my very first time taking on a rap part since debut. Since rapping didn’t come naturally to me, I spent a lot of time practicing — especially focusing on keeping the rhythm, improving my pronunciation, and making the rhymes sound more natural. I remember watching a lot of videos of senior idols and studying how they delivered their rap parts. In the end, after blackout was released and seeing how much love it received, I really felt that CLOSE YOUR EYES had grown to the next level. It made me feel proud, and I was able to enjoy our promotions with a really happy mindset.

KENSHIN: With this album, especially through ‘SOB’ and ‘Who’s Dat? (Jane Doe)’, I was given more rap parts than before, so I became much more conscious of my pronunciation. I spent time looking closely at the meaning behind the lyrics and did a lot of image training to really understand what I was trying to express. To improve my delivery, I practiced rapping at a slow tempo first, then gradually sped it up step by step. That process helped me gain more confidence and feel myself improving.

Is there a specific track on this new album that you think sort of represents the group where you are right now as artists?

KENSHIN: I would choose ‘X.’ This song is about pushing past your limits and continuing to move forward. I think the lyrics really capture who we are as CLOSE YOUR EYES — a group that wants to overcome difficulties, level up, and keep stepping into what’s next. From now on, I hope you’ll continue to watch us as we break through every wall in our way and run forward without stopping. Thank you for always supporting CLOSE YOUR EYES.

Minwook, I know you participated in writing the lyrics for the title track “X”, can you talk a bit about what that process was like?

MINWOOK: I wrote the lyrics during the middle of our second album promotions. At the time, we had a very busy schedule with music shows and various activities. After finishing late-night schedules, I would go to the practice room to write lyrics, then head back to the dorm just to shower and come straight back out to start the next day. Physically, it was really exhausting, but because this was something I chose to do and truly wanted, I was able to push through. Just like the message in our lyrics, I also wanted to break my own limits and keep moving forward.

How do you think that CLOSE YOUR EYES have grown or changed as a group since your debut?

SEUNGHO: First of all, I think our teamwork has really grown. Since there are so many things we’re experiencing for the first time, we naturally rely on and support one another, and that’s created a really positive team atmosphere. Minwook, as the eldest member, especially does a great job guiding us and explaining things when we’re unsure. Releasing three albums in a short period of time and preparing many different performances has helped each of us grow individually as well. Compared to before debut, we’re now able to monitor ourselves on stage, recognize our own strengths, and build on them, which creates great synergy within the group. We’ll continue working hard to show our steady growth as CLOSE YOUR EYES, so please keep watching us.”

Since your group was formed through Project 7, how do you think that experience has influenced you as a group in your career so far?

KYOUNGBAE: During the three months of filming Project 7, we were able to experience — in a very condensed way — the entire process of forming a team and stepping onto the stage. I gained so much from that time. Since I joined the program without any prior trainee experience, everything felt overwhelming at first and I honestly didn’t know what to do. But looking back, those difficult moments are exactly what made it possible for me to be where I am today. I truly believe that Project 7 shaped who I am now and who we are as a team, so I’m always grateful for that experience.

Do you have any favorite memories so far as a group or any stories you can share that were memorable?

SUNGMIN: One of my most memorable moments was the first trip we took together as a group after we were formed. We went to Gapyeong in the winter, and we had so much fun — we had snowball fights, went sledding down a small hill, and even played in the pool together. It was such a happy time, and because it was the very first trip we created just among ourselves, it’s a memory that really stays with me.

Your group is still so young but what are some things you’re hoping to accomplish in the future?

MINWOOK: I want us to become a team that’s recognized and loved by many people. When someone hears the name CLOSE YOUR EYES, I hope they think of a group whose music stays with you even when you close your eyes — songs that truly resonate with your heart when you listen to them. Someday, I hope there will be an album that immediately comes to mind when people think of CLOSE YOUR EYES — an album that’s remembered as a true classic.

You have fans all over the world, do you have any plans for a World Tour?

MINWOOK: I can’t say that we have concrete plans just yet, but a world tour is truly a dream for us as well. Because there are CLOSERs all around the world who love and support us, we want to meet every one of them and perform in as many cities as possible. If you can wait just a little longer, we promise to come back with an amazing tour.

Lastly, do you have a message that you want to give to your fans?

MA JINGXIANG: Thanks to our fans, we were able to debut as CLOSE YOUR EYES through Project 7. Even after our debut, it’s because of CLOSERs that we’ve been given opportunities to stand on bigger stages and continue moving forward, so I feel incredibly grateful and happy. We want to show even better performances for our CLOSERs in the future. I also want to sincerely thank everyone who listens to our music and supports us, even if they’re not our fans yet. We’ll keep working harder so that more people can become CLOSERs, and so that our CLOSERs can always feel happy when they look at us.

About CLOSE YOUR EYES

Formed through JTBC’s survival show “Project 7,” CLOSE YOUR EYES officially debuted on April 2, 2025 with their first mini album, “ETERNALT." They also won first place on SBS M’s The Show and MBC M’s Show Champion concurrently, then later won a trophy on KBS’s Music Bank with the title track “Snowy Summer.’ The group also received a Music Bank win just nine days after their official debut, solidifying their place as the fastest fifth-generation group to win on the show and second fastest group in all-time history.