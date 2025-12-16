Alemeda Details 'But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour' in Support of New EP

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After the release of her sophomore EP, But What The Hell Do I Know, and performances at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw and several festivals this summer in both Europe and the US, Alemeda is hitting the road for her But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour.

The tour will kick off in Atlanta, GA, on February 18 and wrap in Los Angeles on February 26. Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, December 18 at 10 AM local, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, December 19. Full tour dates are listed below and HERE.

On the tour, Alemeda shares, “I’m so excited to finally bring the music from my new EP, But What The Hell Do I Know, to the stage. I can’t wait to see the Alemeda Army out there for my first-ever headline shows!”

Fans can elevate their night with Alemeda’s exclusive Meet & Greet and Soundcheck VIP package, including early venue entry, a personal photo and meet-and-greet with Alemeda, access to her pre-show soundcheck and group Q&A, and more. Sign up for tickets HERE.

But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour 2026:

2/18 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

2/20 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

2/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/23 – Toronto, ON – TD Music Hall

2/24 – Chicago, IL – Backline

2/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

About Alemeda

In 2025, Alemeda will perform at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Rock en Seine (Paris), All Points East, All Things Go, Austin City Limits, and Camp Flog Gnaw. She first began to gain prominence with her 2021 UK garage single “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which has over 14 million streams. In 2024, she released her debut EP, FK IT. She has since earned critical acclaim, opening slots for artists including Halsey and Rachel Chinouriri.

Photo credit: Abdi Ibrahim