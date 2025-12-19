Songwriter Jerry Ragovoy Posthumously Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has announced the posthumous induction of Jerry Ragovoy, a prolific songwriter and producer whose gospel-infused soul compositions shaped some of the most enduring music of the 1960s and beyond. Ragovoy, who passed away in 2011 at age 80, was honored during an intimate ceremony held in New York City.

Some of Ragovoy’s best-known hits include timeless classics such as “Time Is on My Side,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder),” “Cry Baby,” “Get It While You Can,” “Ain’t Nobody Home,” “A Wonderful Dream,” “Stay with Me,” and “I’m Gonna Rock My Way to Heaven,” among many others.

Born in Philadelphia in 1930, Ragovoy was a self-taught pianist who immersed himself in gospel and R&B while working as a music buyer at a neighborhood appliance store. In 1953, he co-founded with Herb Slotkin the Philly-based Grand Records label, scoring early success producing The Castelles. After joining Chancellor Records, he wrote arrangements for teen idols Frankie Avalon and Fabian, before relocating to New York in 1962—a move that redirected his ambitions from Broadway to pop and R&B production. That same year using the pseudonym Norman Margolies, he co-wrote (with C. Marshall) The Majors’ “A Wonderful Dream,” which he produced and arranged.

Under the pseudonym Norman Meade, Ragovoy co-wrote with SHOF inductee Bert Berns the Garnet Mimms and the Enchanters hit “Cry Baby,” launching a run of gospel-steeped soul classics. "Time Is on My Side," another song he wrote as Norman Meade, was first recorded by jazz trombonist Kai Winding. It was later covered by Irma Thomas and the Rolling Stones, for whom the song became their first Top 10 U.S. hit.

Ragovoy’s songwriting resonated powerfully with Janis Joplin, whose signature recordings of his songs became some of the defining works of her career. "Piece of My Heart," a song he co-wrote with SHOF inductee Bert Berns, became a mainstream hit when Big Brother and the Holding Company (featuring Joplin on lead vocals) covered it for their album Cheap Thrills (Columbia). The song was originally recorded in 1967 by Erma Franklin for Berns’ Shout label and went to No.10 on the Billboard Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles chart. “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder),” co-written by Ragovoy and Chip Taylor, was recorded by Joplin for her hugely successful debut solo album, I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama! (Columbia). She covered “Cry Baby” for her second and final solo studio album, Pearl (Columbia).

In 1966, Ragovoy joined Warner Bros. as East Coast head of A&R, producing and writing songs for Lorraine Ellison, including "Stay with Me," which he co-wrote with George David Weiss. His landmark collaboration with artist Howard Tate yielded hits like “Get It While You Can,” “Ain’t Nobody Home,” and “Eight Days on the Road,” among others. He later founded the Hit Factory studio and produced albums for the Butterfield Blues Band, Bonnie Raitt, and Dionne Warwick.

​​While the annual SHOF gala does not usually include posthumous inductions for songwriters after their death, the organization hosts its inductions for writers voted in posthumously at unique venues and events.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Songwriters Hall of Fame