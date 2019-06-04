Culture Abuse Share New Track WAR TIME DUB Ahead Of North American Tour

After spending a majority of 2018 on the world's stages alongside Nothing, Green Day, The Bronx, and more, Culture Abuse are conquering the open road yet again-this time, for their first-ever full headlining North American tour. On the heels of kickoff, Culture Abuse have dropped another new single, "War Time Dub," alongside a music video by David Kelling and Tyler Bradberry.

Watch the music video for Culture Abuse's brand new track "War Time Dub" here.

Recorded live on tape at Balboa Recording Studios in Los Angeles, "War Time Dub" was a collaboration with Culture Abuse and Chris Owens of LORDS fame and Danny Nog, with the live dub mix by David Kelling. Kelling commented:

"CULTURE CITY is our true expression through art. CULTURE CITY is doing whatever we want with whoever we want. Music has no borders or limitations. The only restrictor is yourself if you overthink or believe the bulls you are fed by those that have lost their imagination. Don't be afraid to be yourself. DREAM ON." He continues, "This is shaking off any assumptions or expectations of who or what you think we are and this is only the beginning."

Dubbed the 'Culture City Funky Rock Party,' Culture Abuse's forthcoming tour will be an indisputably star-studded affair. The Bay punks will be sharing stages with prolific punker Tony Molina, DARE, Young Guv (Ben Cook of fed Up & No Warning), Lil Ugly Mane, Poison Thorn (Shane Moran of Title Fight), and more.

Culture Abuse swarmed the scene in 2016 with their acclaimed debut album Peach, following up in 2018 with the release of Bay Dream (Epitaph). Last month, Culture Abuse released their charming new single "Goo" which was recorded and proceeded by David Kelling and Culture Abuse. See Culture Abuse on their victory lap across North America throughout June and into July - all dates can be found below.

Culture Abuse - On Tour w/ Tony Molina + DARE:

June 6 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel w/ No Right

June 7 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom w/ Entry (members of Touché Amore)

June 10 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress w/ Entry (members of Touché Amore)

June 12 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada w/ Army + Razorbumps

June 13 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room w/ Army

June 14 Houson, TX @ Satellite Bar w/ Army

June 15 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa w/ HiGH

June 16 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn w/ Slow Fire Pistol

June 17 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room w/ Fake Eyes

June 18 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie * ^

June 20 Washington, DC @ U. Street Music Hall w/ Lil Ugly Mane * ^

June 21 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs w/ Lil Ugly Mane * ^

June 22 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg w/ Lil Ugly Mane * ^

June 24 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB w/ Pale Lips*

June 25 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground* w/ Wild Side

June 26 Detroit, MI @ El Club w/ Strange Magic*

June 28 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean w/ Buggin Out!*

June 29 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

July 1 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater w/ Regional Justice Center (RJC) + Cadaver Dog*

July 2 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge w/ Regional Justice Center (RJC)*

July 4 Vancouver, BC @ Astoria w/ Regional Justice Center (RJC)*

July 5 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile w/ Regional Justice Center (RJC)*

July 6 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge w/ Regional Justice Center (RJC)*

*w/ Young Guv (Ben Cook of fed Up & No Warning)

^DJ Set by Poison Thorn (Shane Moran of Title Fight)

Photo by: Barbara Georges





