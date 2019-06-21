Collective Soul's Tenth Studio Album BLOOD Is Out Today, U.S Tour Underway

For COLLECTIVE SOUL, their 25-year career has always had a common theme: family. Family of their own, and their family of fans around the world.

Now, as part of their silver anniversary year, they stay true to their most important value with their highly anticipated tenth studio album, BLOOD, which was released today on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA as a download or CD on any of these digital retailers. Vinyl copies of the album are currently available on the band's official website, and will be available at retailers on Friday, July 19.

While the album title, BLOOD, maybe evoke many different thoughts and ideas, for the band, it all comes down to that same word: family. "I think BLOOD expresses where we've been on this life journey," observes singer/guitarist E Roland. "And we've done so with songs featuring piano and strings to those with a lot of guitar riffs. BLOOD is an accumulation of all the different styles we've used over the years, but it's still COLLECTIVE SOUL. I think it's the best we've ever done. I know you should think that, but I really do think it's the best. It's a good, consistent record. We're just so proud of it."

BLOOD is the culmination of a quarter-century of COLLECTIVE SOUL--E Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)-- assessing not only where they've come from, but also where they're going. "So much of it is based on the camaraderie-ship of the band," E Roland explains. "All of us basically have children, and my brother Dean just had a baby girl. Jesse's the only one who doesn't have kids, but he's basically a baby, in age anyway. My brother's in the band so there's blood there, but the five us - it's a family."

Since the release of the album's first single, "Right As Rain," the song has been spinning on radio stations nationwide and has been added to many of Spotify's and Apple Music's playlists including, Spotify's Rock The World! and All New Rock playlists, Apple Music's Eclectic Rock playlist, and Spotify's Rock Hard playlist. The album's second single, "Good Place To Start," can currently be heard on Spotify's Just Rock playlist. While an "Essentials" playlist was created and is available now on Apple Music.



In touring news, COLLECTIVE SOUL will continue their 25th anniversary celebration throughout the year with headlining U.S. shows which should last through the end of the year. They recently wrapped up the first batch of shows of their "Now's The Time Tour" with Gin Blossoms, which will pick up again starting August 13 in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre. COLLECTIVE SOUL and Gin Blossoms are offering their own VIP packages, which include band meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more. Tickets are available now, and more information can be found at www.collectivesoul.com and www.ginblossoms.net.

Check out COLLECTIVE SOUL at the following stops, with more shows to be announced in the coming weeks:

DATE CITY VENUE

Collective Soul:

Thu 6/27 Windsor, ONT. The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Fri 6/28 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Sat 6/29 Brainerd, MN Lakes Jam

Thu 7/11 Stayner, ONT. ROXODUS Festival

Fri 7/12 Ft. Wayne, IN Foellinger Theatre - Outdoor

Sat 7/13 Greenville, WI Greenville Lions Park

Thu 7/25 Caldwell, ID Canyon County Fair

Sat 7/27 Great Falls, MT Montana State Fair

Wed 7/31 Redmond, OR Deschutes County Fair

Sat 8/3 Minnedosa, MB. Rockin' The Fields of Minnedosa

Mon 8/5 Sturgis, SD Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Wed 8/7 Roseburg, OR Douglas County Fairgrounds

Fri 8/9 Ventura, CA Ventura County Fair

Sat 8/10 Las Vegas, NV Fremont Street Experience

Sun 8/11 Lake Tahoe, NV MontBleu Resort & Casino

With Gin Blossoms on the "Now's The Time Tour":

Tue 8/13 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Wed 8/14 San Diego, CA Humphrey's

Thu 8/15 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre

Fri 8/16 Lancaster, CA Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

Sat 8/24 Vancouver, BC. PNE Amphitheatre

Sun 8/25 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Casino

Tue 8/27 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheatre

Wed 8/28 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

Fri 8/30 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

Sat 8/31 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun 9/1 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Collective Soul:

Fri 9/27 W. Springfield, MA Eastern States Exposition

Sat 10/5 Huntersville, NC Hops and Hogs Festival

Fri 11/29 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

