Carly Cosgrove Release New Album 'The Cleanest Of Houses Are Empty'

Carly Cosgrove, have officially released their anticipated sophomore album ‘The Cleanest of Houses Are Empty’ out now via Wax Bodega. The band previously released the singles “You Old Dog” and “Fluff My Pillow."

In celebration of the release of ‘The Cleanest of Houses Are Empty”, there will be an acoustic performance and record signing event taking place at Repo Records in Philly on June 21. More details on the event and entry rules can be found here.

‘The Cleanest of Houses Are Empty’ is the follow up to the band’s 2021 debut ‘See You In Chemistry’, which found the band tracing personal growth through anxiety, depression, indecision, and, ultimately, self-actualization. It was mentioned by writers AV Club, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan and others who marveled at the band’s “unbridled ambition”.

On ‘The Cleanest of Houses Are Empty’ Carly Cosgrove finds themselves face to face with the chronic emotional struggles that come with life in the modern age. “In summer 2022, I was diagnosed with a personality disorder,” continues Naylor. “Over time, I subconsciously determined that the best way to eliminate the collateral as I figured things out was to isolate for as long as possible and just sort of shut everyone else out. This record details those thoughts. This is an album about habit, familiarity, unfamiliarity, depression, lethargy, and self-reflection”

Recorded at Philadelphia’s iconic Studio 4 with Justin Bartlett (Bartees Strange, Movements, L.S. Dunes), whom Lucas Naylor had known from his time at Temple University performing in jazz ensembles, the album extracts the kinetic energy of the band’s live show – seen on tours with The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan and Knuckle Puck – and distills it into their most fully realized sonic offering to date.

‘The Cleanest of Houses Are Empty’ Track Listing

Steered Straight

You Old Dog

We Don’t Your Cookies

Here’s A Fork

Fluff My Pillow

Zoloft

Random Dancing

Stuck In My Straw

What Are You, A Cop

The Impact Of This Exit

North Star Bar

“When I was going through it, I shut everyone else out of my ‘house’ so as not to feel challenged at all by anyone,” says Naylor. Soon you realize that’s not how life should work: You should want to put yourself in a place where you can exist around people without feeling threatened or scared. The silver lining of this record is I’m proud of where I ended up, even if it took a long time to get there.”

Upcoming Shows

June 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Repo Records (acoustic performance and signing)

July 27 – Rochester, NY – The Bug Jar (with Carpool, Cheap Kids)

Aug 3 – Bay City, MI – Excellency Music Festival

August 4 – Toronto, CAN – Sneaky Dees (with Heart2Gold)

August 5 – Montreal, CAN – Cabaret Fouf (with Heart2Gold)

September 26 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom (with You Blew It!)

September 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right (with You Blew It!)

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club (DIY Superbowl)

