California Roots Brand Honors Live Music With The Release Of 'Save Live Music' Line

California Roots, the premier destination live music event, first started as a casual streetwear clothing company. Grown from the spirit of the clothing company, the California Roots Music and Arts Festival has become known as the live music event with premier local vendors, artists, curated music ranging from Reggae to HipHop to Rock, drawing tens of thousands of fans from all over the world to the iconic Monterey County Fair and Event Center in Monterey, CA and on their livestream channels.

This year due to the COVID-19 health and safety measures taken, the festival had a unique opportunity presented to pivot back to their roots. Something that the producers had always envisioned for the event and now had time to fully realize their vision by focusing on branding and merchandising beyond the typical festival merch. Leveraging their relationships with local vendors and artists California Roots launched California Roots Brand with new attention to a casual coast lifestyle inspired by the nature of the Monterey Bay and music heard at the event.

Adding to the new collection is the annual tradition of the California Roots festival t-shirt. Every year the festival tee is designed by the Monterey Bay local artist Shaun Logan and reflective of the events eclectic line-up and natural surroundings. This year's design honors live music with a simple and stylish statement "Save Live Music" for both hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts. The graphic tee's and hoodies are made from 100% cotton, breathable, comfortable and casual with the bold serif-type "Save Live Music" on the front.

Celebrating Monterey Bay's most precious sights, California Roots has partnered with Slowtide to created stylish custom towels (beach/pool size), made from 100% cotton. The reversable beach/pool towels come in 2 designs taken from various concert posters for the California Roots Music and Arts Festival. Designs include the Monterey Bay Otters with jellyfish in a kelp forest on the reverse side, and the second is the iconic redwood forest and golden state poppies collage with psychedelic patterns on the reverse side.

The new tees, hoodies, and towels are only the start of what the new site California Roots Brand has to offer. New items include necklaces, bracelets, grinders, sticker packs, causal wear including jogger sweat pants, hoodies, tank-tops and more. For now as live-events are limited, fans can bring the Cali Roots vibe home. Catch the new line and more at www.californiarootsbrand.com

About:California Roots Music and Arts festival is the premiere destination event that takes place in breathtaking Monterey, California. It has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to creating an environmentally conscious event that benefits the surrounding community, educates and engages the attending fans, and provides a music festival model that is truly sustainable. In addition, the festival is celebrating their eclectic line up ranging from Reggae, Rock to Hip Hop, with "Cali Roots Radio" every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Sirius XM's The Joint Channel 42. Follow California Roots on social media to keep up with their ongoing special events and announcements.

Monterey Bay Slow Tide Towels: https://californiarootsbrand.com/collections/new-release/products/monterey-bay-slow-tide-towel

Art Collage Slow Tide Towels: https://californiarootsbrand.com/collections/new-release/products/cali-roots-art-collage-slow-tide-towel

"Save Live Music" Tee Men: https://californiarootsbrand.com/collections/mens-t-shirts/products/t-shirt-1

"Save Live Music" Tee Women: https://californiarootsbrand.com/collections/mens-t-shirts/products/womens-relaxed-t-shirt

"Save Live Music" Hoodie: https://californiarootsbrand.com/collections/mens-outerwear/products/save-live-music-pullover-hoodie