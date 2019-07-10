Caamp Release 'Peach Fuzz' From New Album

Today, Columbus, Ohio trio Caamp share the latest single from their upcoming album, By and By which will be out July 26th on Mom + Pop Music. "Peach Fuzz" is an upbeat love song ripe for soundtracking summer afternoons.

Caamp has already had quite a big year and they do not plan on slowing down any time soon. The band recently joined the Mom + Pop Music family, announced their upcoming full length record By and By, shared their first single, "Penny, Heads Up," and followed that up with "No Sleep" and "Wolf Song." The band recently took part in a Miller Lite campaign, "Made in Ohio," where they talk about how being a band from Columbus has influenced their career while their song "Ohio," from their 2016 self-titled album, soundtracks the feature. Watch it HERE. After a summer of festival appearances, they'll kick off their North American tour on October 15th in Phoenix, AZ at the Crescent Ballroom. Highlights include The Fonda in Los Angeles, Thalia Hall in Chicago, a two-night stint at the Basement East in Nashville and they will round out the tour with Brooklyn Steel in New York on December 10th. See a full list of tour dates below.

ON TOUR:

7/9 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

7/10 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

7/13 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

7/28 - Detroit, MI - Mo Pop Festival

8/1-2 - Portland, OR - Pickathon

8/10 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

8/24 - Winchester, OH - BrewDog Annual General Mayhem

9/21 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

9/24 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

9/26 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

9/27-29 - Roseland, VA - Devils Backbone Hoopla

10/4-6 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11-13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

10/18 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/19 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

10/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/1 - Bozeman, MT - The Rialto

11/2 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

11/4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

11/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

11/12 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

11/13- Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

11/16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall **SOLD OUT**

11/17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall **NEW SHOW ADDED**

11/19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

11/20 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

11/22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11/23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

12/3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

12/5 - Montreal, QC - Le Fairmount

12/6 - Boston, MA - Royale **NEW SHOW ADDED**

12/7 - Boston, MA - Royale **SOLD OUT**

12/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

More on Caamp and By and By...

By and By was produced by Caamp with Josh Block and Austin Jenkins (Leon Bridges, White Denim) from Niles City Sound in Fort Worth. The album is available for pre-order here. Caamp formed when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall met and bonded over a shared love of music and a shared love of home, specifically the inspiration they culled from the Midwest lives they grew up in. The two began writing and performing and quickly grew a rabid fan base. A self-titled 2016 debut album took flight, quickly gaining over 52 million streams, with a staggering 25 million streams for their single "Vagabond" alone. Evan and Taylor brought on a third member and longtime friend, Matt Vinson, to join on bass just before recording By and By. With the help of Block and Jenkins, the trio continued to expand their sonic horizons.

