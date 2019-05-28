CMA Fest Announces Eric Church As Performer At Nissan Stadium

CMA Fest has just announced Eric Church as an additional performer at Nissan Stadium Friday, June 7. Church will take the stage at CMA Fest between shows on his highly successful Double Down Tour, where he made history Saturday night setting the new attendance record at Nissan Stadium with 56,521 people in the audience. Church is the first solo artist to perform at Nissan Stadium sans an opening act, performing alone for more than three hours, with songs spanning his entire six-album catalog.



A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly performances at Nissan Stadium are still available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.



Church joins previously announced Nissan Stadium performers Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Maren Morris, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brett Young, as well as CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship recipients Kassi Ashton, Travis Denning and Jameson Rodgers. Nissan Stadium will open each night with the National Anthem, sung by Nashville School of the Arts (Thursday), Lindsay Ell (Friday), Runaway June (Saturday) and Jimmie Allen (Sunday).



All stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and are subject to change. A limited number of tickets for Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater, in addition to single and four-day tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X, are available at CMAfest.com.



Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.



The entire CMA Fest 2019 merchandise line is now available online at shop.cmafest.com. Show up ready to go by ordering official CMA Fest necessities like sunglasses, a water bottle, sunscreen, a waterproof blanket and more. Order by today to receive in time for the festival. Fans will also be able to purchase official merchandise at several locations across the festival footprint in June.



New at CMA Fest this year, attendees will be able to purchase select official merchandise and beverages through the Official CMA Fest App's "Order Ahead" feature. Payments are processed through Apple Pay or Google Pay and orders may be picked up in a separate line at select locations throughout the festival.



For a chance to win a trip for two to CMA Fest in 2020, Country Music fans can register for CMA Fest Fan Access presented by Budweiser. Registrants will receive a QR code to scan throughout CMA Fest for even more chances to win prizes, including a trip for two to the 2019 CMA Awards. For chances to win access to select artist meet-and-greets inside Xfinity Fan Fair X and admission for special performances in the HGTV Lodge, fans must enter the Ultimate Fan Experiences Drawing between now and Thursday, May 30 (10:00 AM/CT). All participants will be notified by email and text on Friday, May 31 after 10:00 AM/CT to log into their Fan Access account to see if they're a winner. All prizes must be claimed by Monday, June 3 (12:00 PM/CT) or they will be awarded to another participant.



The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. Now in its 48th year, the legendary festival has become the city's signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 36 international countries. In 2018, CMA Fest featured 11 official stages with hundreds of artists performing-all to benefit music education. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. CMA Fest is filmed for a primetime ABC Television Network special, with 2019 marking the 16th consecutive year the event has been filmed for television, a feat no other music festival has achieved.



Established in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music education. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has invested more than $25 million across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations. Guided by the generosity of the Country Music community, proceeds from CMA Fest, the four-day long music festival held annually in Nashville, are used to power the CMA Foundation's social impact and unique model of giving.





