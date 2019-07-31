Ava Max Shares Two Brand New Tracks

Global pop sensation Ava Max has shared two brand new tracks. "Freaking Me Out" and "Blood, Sweat & Tears" are available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Check out lyric videos for each track now streaming at Ava's official YouTube channel below.

"'Freaking Me Out' and 'Blood, Sweat & Tears' are two songs I am so excited to finally have out in the world. The first is about realizing that you're in love with someone to a degree that feels almost beyond your control and the second is about giving all of yourself to someone you love and sticking by their side no matter what. I can't wait for everyone to hear and hopefully relate to these new songs."

Check out the new tracks here:

"Freaking Me Out" and "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" follow Ava's latest single, "So Am I," which proved a phenomenon for its universal message of acceptance and inclusivity, earning top 5 airplay across Europe along with over 33 million streams in the US alone. The official video for the irresistibly catchy empowerment anthem now boasts over 70 million YouTube views HERE. Upon release, MTV News praised the song as a "big, melodic pop anthem that celebrates individuality and embracing one's unique flaws and quirks." Exclusive dance remixes of "So Am I" are now available from Zane Lowe, Martin Jensen, Steve Void, and more.

Recently nominated for "Best New Artist" at the 2019 MTV "Video Music Awards" alongside Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more, Ava has cemented her pop status with the success of her RIAA 2x-platinum certified hit "Sweet but Psycho" which spent three weeks in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 and peaked at #3 at USA Pop Radio. With over 650 million global streams and counting, "Sweet but Psycho," which earned Max her first-ever Teen Choice Awards nomination for "Choice Pop Song," is joined by an equally popular companion video, directed by Shomi Patwary (Beyoncé, The Weeknd). Watch the video which has garnered over 386 million views HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated super-producer Cirkut (Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd) and co-written with Madison Love (Camila Cabello), "Psycho" hit #1 on both Spotify's "United States Viral 50" and Billboard's "Dance Club Songs." The stateside success of "Sweet But Psycho," including top 5 airplay at Hot AC radio outlets nationwide, follows the track's remarkable popularity abroad, including four consecutive weeks atop the UK Singles Chart and #1 rankings on charts in nearly 20 countries.

Dubbed the "Princess of Pop" by V Magazine and "Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone, Ava has been feted with a wide range of media attention, including features in Vanity Fair,Billboard, FORBES, PAPER, and more. Earlier this year, the rising pop artist made her national TV debut with performances of "Sweet but Psycho" on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The TODAY Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Max spent much of her summer on the road, lighting up the stage at radio-sponsored summer concerts and making her much-anticipated World Pride debut by headlining PrideFestival Tea Dance at New York City's Pier 17. In a few weeks, Ava will open for the Jonas Brothers during an exclusive concert atPandora LIVE on August 20th at Webster Hall in New York City.





