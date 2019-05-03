Armin van Buuren Reaches New Heights With A STATE OF TRANCE 2019 Album

From the softly progressing melodies to the angelic vocals to the mighty drops and more, Trance music has the ability to strike a chord in whoever listens. It spans so many different sounds and cultures, all the while staying true to its roots no matter what. This is exactly why fans just can't seem to get enough of the A State Of Trance series and why Armin van Buuren left no stone unturned in putting together a brilliant track selection for the sixteenth installment of the series: 'A State Of Trance 2019'.

Once again overflowing with the biggest Trance & Progressive records of the moment, 'A State Of Trance 2019' spotlights a grand total of forty records, all designed to immerse fans in a tidal wave of energy and emotion. Mixed seamlessly by Armin van Buuren himself, the album spans every inch of the genre through brilliant records from artists such as Super8 & Tab, Ørjan Nilsen, MaRLo, ReOrder, Fatum, Protoculture and Stoneface & Terminal, offering a spark of magic for every preference or flavor.

The A State Of Trance compilation series, which also includes the annual year mixes and several Ibiza-flavored installments, is one of the pillars of Armin van Buuren's A State Of Trance brand, and the same can be said of its globetrotting event series - ASOT 900 is soon to land in both Kiev (Ukraine) and the California Bay Area (U.S.) after touching down in Utrecht and Madrid this year - the record label and of course the radio show itself. Broadcast every week to an estimated 42 million listeners in more than a hundred different countries around the world, the radio show has played a very important role in the growth and evolution of both Trance music as a whole and the ASOT community, and this amazing mix album definitely builds on that.

Tracklist

Mix 1 - On The Beach

1 Armin van Buuren vs Shapov - La Résistance De L'Amour

2 Maor Levi & OTIOT - Aria

3 Fatum x Genix x Jaytech x Judah - All In

4 Armin van Buuren x Lucas & Steve feat. Josh Cumbee - Don't Give Up On Me (Trance Mix)

5 Fast Distance - Saga

6 Assaf & Cassandra Grey - All Of You

7 Armin van Buuren & Garibay - Phone Down (Club Mix)

8 Tenishia - Stella

9 Ahmed Helmy - Inside A Dream

10 Beatsole & Nostrangel - Sunsets

11 Protoculture & Profetik - Ultramarine

12 Tomas Heredia feat. TATA - Better Place

13 Orjan Nilsen x Dennis Sheperd x Nifra x Estiva - Cabin Fever (Orjan Nilsen Club Mix)

14 FUTURECODE x Ruben de Ronde - Trinity

15 Tom Fall - Solar

16 Sodality - Nazca

17 Super8 & Tab - Trigger

18 Above & Beyond vs Armin van Buuren - Show Me Love

19 Mark Sixma - X

Mix 2 - In The Club

1 Alexander Popov & Abstract Vision - Tesla

2 Orjan Nilsen - Reminiscence

3 MaRLo & Feenixpawl - Lighter Than Air

4 Sheridan Grout & Millennial - Awaken

5 Ralphie B - Fury

6 Rub!k - Escape Time

7 Armin van Buuren feat. Bonnie McKee - Lonely For You (ReOrder Remix)

8 Scott Bond & Charlie Walker feat. Murica - Can You Hear The Sound

9 Stoneface & Terminal and Dim3nsion - Kilig

10 Allen Watts & Maarten de Jong - Caffeine

11 J*Davey Asprey & Beatsole - Allies

12 Tempo Giusto - Dakini

13 Roman Messer & J*Davey Asprey - Eternity

14 XiJaro & Pitch with LightControl - Whispers Of Time

15 Aly & Fila - It's All About The Melody

16 Armin van Buuren feat. Sam Martin - Wild Wild Son (Richard Durand Remix)

17 ReOrder - Escape The Ordinary

18 Frank T.R.A.X. - Nebuchan (Radion6 Remix)

19 Armin van Buuren - Lifting You Higher (ASOT 900 Anthem)

20 Jase Thirlwall feat. Victoriya - Dust

21 Armin van Buuren - Turn It Up





